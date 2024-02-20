Monday, May 27, 2024
HomeNews
News

Cocoa Brown’s Family Launches GoFundMe After Her Georgia Home Burns Down
By Ny MaGee
0
Cocoa Brown
Cocoa Brown seen at The World Premiere of Tyler Perry’s ‘The Single Moms Club’ presented by Lionsgate on Monday, Mar. 10, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

*The family of actress Cocoa Brown launched a GoFundMe after her Georgia burned down.

Sources tell TMZ“Cocoa believes a lit candle may have fallen into some clothes in the house — and by the time the fire alarm went off … CB ran to the room, but it was quickly becoming an inferno,” the outlet writes. 

Brown lived at home with her 12-year-old son, Phoenix. Before the property was engulfed in flames, Cocoa and her child escaped the fire.

Brown is now raising funds for “resources such as shelter, clothing, and other necessities as Cocoa and Phoenix work to rebuild their lives,” the campaign states

The page’s fundraising goal is $50,000, with fans already raising nearly $40,000 by Tuesday morning.

The page wrote: “Cocoa Brown has brought laughter and light to countless lives with her talent and humor. Now, it’s our turn to rally around her and show our support in her time of need. Together, let’s shine a beacon of hope and happiness in this time of darkness.”

Cocoa’s loved ones also noted, “Beyond monetary donations, offering words of encouragement and emotional support can make a significant impact during this challenging time.”

The page concluded: “Let’s come together as a community to show Cocoa Brown and Phoenix that they are not alone. Together, we can help them find light in the midst of darkness and pave the way for a brighter future.”

OTHER NEWS: Haitian Judge Says Former First Lady Martine Moïse Played A Role in Her Husband’s Assassination

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
ABC News Demotes Network President Kim Godwin
Next article
Tina Knowles Reminds Haters of Family’s Connection to Cowboy Culture

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

Beef

Fight Night in Cannes! Travis Scott and Tyga’s Camps in Heated Melee (Over Kylie?) At Star-studded Bash | WATCH

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming