Cocoa Brown’s Family Launches GoFundMe After Her Georgia Home Burns Down

*The family of actress Cocoa Brown launched a GoFundMe after her Georgia burned down.

Sources tell TMZ … “Cocoa believes a lit candle may have fallen into some clothes in the house — and by the time the fire alarm went off … CB ran to the room, but it was quickly becoming an inferno,” the outlet writes.

Brown lived at home with her 12-year-old son, Phoenix. Before the property was engulfed in flames, Cocoa and her child escaped the fire.

Brown is now raising funds for “resources such as shelter, clothing, and other necessities as Cocoa and Phoenix work to rebuild their lives,” the campaign states.

The page’s fundraising goal is $50,000, with fans already raising nearly $40,000 by Tuesday morning.

The page wrote: “Cocoa Brown has brought laughter and light to countless lives with her talent and humor. Now, it’s our turn to rally around her and show our support in her time of need. Together, let’s shine a beacon of hope and happiness in this time of darkness.”

Cocoa’s loved ones also noted, “Beyond monetary donations, offering words of encouragement and emotional support can make a significant impact during this challenging time.”

The page concluded: “Let’s come together as a community to show Cocoa Brown and Phoenix that they are not alone. Together, we can help them find light in the midst of darkness and pave the way for a brighter future.”

