Chris Brown Meet-And-Greet Costs $1,111 and A Booty Grab – Seriously! | LOOK

*Chris Brown and his fans are getting what they want when it comes to the singer’s $1,111 meet-and-greet opportunity.

Vibe reports Brown’s most recent fan encounters on his 11:11 Tour are generating healthy talk on what fans can get when they see their favorite hitmaker in the flesh after the show.

The 11:11 our, which kicked off June 6 in Detroit, features Brown along with guests Ayra Starr and Muni Long, in promotion of his eleventh studio album, also named “11:11.”

Chris Brown junto a fans en el Meet & Greet del #1111Tour en Detroit. 📅5/6 pic.twitter.com/5bhbqHf7ae — Chris Brown Spain Fans (@_cbspain) June 7, 2024

For the outing’s VIP package, Brown’s official website mentioned that fans pay around $1,111 to have the following, below:

two signed personal items

an 11:11 calendar

a tour gift

a VIP laminate

a signed 8×10 photo

early entry to the show

a picture with the global icon

The $1,100 price (a tie-in with the title of Brown’s album) is an increase from what Breezy meet-and-greet tickets have run, which is around $1,000 and separate from regular concert ticket prices. Vibe notes the music man has pushed the boundaries of the concept to a new level with past photos of him bending fans over, picking them up and even giving them kisses on the cheek.

Chris Brown at the meet & greet last night for his concert. Fans pay $1,111 for the experience, and it’s currently sold out in 36 cities. pic.twitter.com/C3ZOa8Ke8b — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) June 7, 2024

This go-around, Brown brought another level to his after-show meet-and-greets as viral photos show the “Call Me Everyday” entertainer engaged in grabbing the backsides of a few fans, with both hands. The healthy booty grabs are the latest in a string of memorable meet-and-greets that date back to Brown’s One Of Them Ones Tour with Lil Baby in 2022. For those who can’t shell out the dough to meet the singer up close and persona, there’s always social media, the go-to for all the capers that cut too much into that value paycheck.

“Chris browns meet and greet is $1,111 and I’m paying for it next time he goes on tour since they sold tf out,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Brown’s meet-and-greet package is currently sold out for the entire 11:11 tour, which spans 27 cities and is only limited to 20 fans per city.

So what say you? Is the VIP package worth it for the money involved? Or is it better to get a cheaper ticket with something left over to spend afterward? Scroll below to weigh in.

