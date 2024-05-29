Wednesday, May 29, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Cardi B Defends Pornography Following Candace Owens’ Call for a Ban
By Ny MaGee
0
Cardi B
Cardi B walks the pink carpet at the 2023 VMAs. Photo Credit: Instagram/IamCardiB

*Cardi B is standing up for explicit material after Candace Owens suggested pornography should be outlawed entirely.

In a May 21 tweet, Owens wrote, “Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men.”

Owens received some push back in the comments of her post, with one X user writing, “Banning porn is not the answer. Educating folks on why they shouldn’t consume porn is the answer. More government is never a good thing.”

Another person added, “Running to government asking them to ban things isn’t the type of freedom AMERICANS we’re intended to live by.  Adults can make adult decisions. Raise better humans and the porno market disappears.  Free market enterprise is freedom, banning is commie shit. Freedom. Over EVERYTHING.”

As TMZ reports, Cardi chimed in with her opinion, writing, “Ommmggg why yall so against porn ? Is it that bad for yall ? I enjoy it but I don’t know I guess is like a 6 time a year thing. I personally don’t feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two … NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY!”

Elsewhere on Twitter, many users noted the accessibility that minors have to adult content. One person wrote, “Adults aren’t deciding on it. Children are the ones being exposed to it and hooked before they even reach adulthood.”

Another concerned citizen commented, “Parents have no control over other children at school or other organizations where your children will interact with other children. It is impossible to stop them from gaining access. It should be banned..”

Do you agree? Should there be a permanent ban on pornography in the US?

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: The Daily Wire Secures Gag Order Against Candace Owens

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Kanye’s Signed ‘F*** Adidas’ Album Goes Up for Auction
Next article
Nigeria’s First Lady Criticizes US Celebs After Meghan Markle Visit | Video

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

Beef

Fight Night in Cannes! Travis Scott and Tyga’s Camps in Heated Melee (Over Kylie?) At Star-studded Bash | WATCH

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming