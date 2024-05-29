Cardi B Defends Pornography Following Candace Owens’ Call for a Ban

*Cardi B is standing up for explicit material after Candace Owens suggested pornography should be outlawed entirely.

In a May 21 tweet, Owens wrote, “Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men.”

Owens received some push back in the comments of her post, with one X user writing, “Banning porn is not the answer. Educating folks on why they shouldn’t consume porn is the answer. More government is never a good thing.”

Another person added, “Running to government asking them to ban things isn’t the type of freedom AMERICANS we’re intended to live by. Adults can make adult decisions. Raise better humans and the porno market disappears. Free market enterprise is freedom, banning is commie shit. Freedom. Over EVERYTHING.”

As TMZ reports, Cardi chimed in with her opinion, writing, “Ommmggg why yall so against porn ? Is it that bad for yall ? I enjoy it but I don’t know I guess is like a 6 time a year thing. I personally don’t feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two … NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY!”

Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 21, 2024

Elsewhere on Twitter, many users noted the accessibility that minors have to adult content. One person wrote, “Adults aren’t deciding on it. Children are the ones being exposed to it and hooked before they even reach adulthood.”

Another concerned citizen commented, “Parents have no control over other children at school or other organizations where your children will interact with other children. It is impossible to stop them from gaining access. It should be banned..”

Do you agree? Should there be a permanent ban on pornography in the US?

