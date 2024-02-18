Sunday, May 26, 2024
Box Office News: ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Grooves to a $51M Beat – ‘Madame Web’ Creeps Close to $26M
By Fisher Jack
0

*This weekend, Paramount’s “Bob Marley: One Love” is set to reach great heights with a remarkable $51 million over six days, projecting a $27.7 million three-day total. Surpassing Paramount’s “Rocketman” ($25.7 million) from the pre-pandemic summer of 2019, “Bob Marley: One Love” isn’t far behind Warner Bros.’ 2022 release “Elvis,” which opened at $31.2 million.

With a four-day total of $33.2 million, “Bob Marley: One Love” accomplished what’s expected of musical biopics about legendary figures. For context, the acclaimed “Bohemian Rhapsody” debuted with a three-day opening of $51 million. The film has amassed a global total of $80 million to date.

The post-production team of “Bob Marley: One Love” deserves recognition for their efforts in preparing the film for its Valentine’s Day release, initially scheduled for MLK weekend but postponed due to an actors’ strike. Paramount Domestic Distribution Chief Chris Aronson noted that the Valentine’s Day release resonated well with the film’s themes of love, hope, and unity, epitomized by Bob Marley’s music and his relationship with his wife, Rita.

“My family and I are honored with the amazing response to Bob Marley: One Love. Like my father’s music, this movie is meant for the people, and his message of peace, love, and unity is clearly connecting with audiences around the world,” producer Ziggy Marley told Deadline. “We thank the people for embracing this film, and in so doing, helping to highlight the message of one love.”

Madame Web
Madame Web

Meanwhile, despite its critical and financial shortcomings, Sony/Marvel’s “Madame Web” managed a respectable $25.8 million opening.

“Bob Marley: One Love” attracted 3.8 million viewers, compared to “Madame Web’s” 1.8 million. While the 35-44 demographic constitutes the largest audience segment for “Bob Marley: One Love” at 22%, the film’s appeal spans across generations and ethnicities, with significant multicultural attendance. Premium Large Format screens contributed 20% of the gross, with strong showings in the East, South, and West regions.

Leading up to its release, “Bob Marley: One Love” generated substantial buzz on social media platforms, boasting 187.5 million followers across various channels, surpassing similar films like “Elvis” and “Rocketman.” Audiences were drawn to the film primarily for its subject matter, reflecting Bob Marley’s enduring influence and appeal.

