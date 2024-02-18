Sunday, May 26, 2024
HomeMusicGospel
Gospel

CeCe Winans Releases First Single ‘That’s My King’ Ahead of New Album Coming April 26, 2024 | WATCH
By Reese Shelton
0

*(Los Ángeles, CA) – Renowned gospel artist, CeCe Winans, is once again gracing the music scene with her unparalleled talent.

Her latest single, “That’s My King,” another Pure Springs Gospel and Fair Trade Services collaboration is the first glimpse into her upcoming album, More Than This, scheduled for release in the Spring.

A new song for the new year.  On the “That’s My King” track Winans unleashes a powerful declaration to her King accompanied by an uplifting arrangement beautifully produced by Kyle Lee. This is the perfect song for worship leaders to share with church congregations around the world.

“This song brings me so much joy. You can’t sit still while listening to ‘That’s My King’ – It ushers in the power of God and puts us in the right posture of looking up and remembering that He is the King of kings!” says Winans.

CeCe Winans
CeCe Winans

Winans is now gearing up for a dynamic 2024. The Goodness Tour is set to kick off in Shreveport, LA on Wednesday, February 28, promising an unforgettable musical journey for audiences across the nation.

Fans can anticipate being the first to hear some of the singer’s new music long before it is available for public purchase.

For those looking to be a part of this extraordinary experience, it is advised to secure your seats early. Tickets are selling quickly! The second night of the tour in Mobile, AL on 2/29 has already reached full capacity, with other tour dates closely following suit.

NEW DATES ADDED TO THE GOODNESS TOUR:

– 2/28 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium

– 2/29 – Mobile, AL – Cottage Hill Baptist Church

– 3/1 –   New Orleans, LA – Franklin Avenue Baptist Church

– 3/6 –   Fayetteville, NC – Crown Theater

– 3/7 –   Greensboro, NC – Mt. Zion Church

– 3/8   – Hixson, TN (Chattanooga) – Abba’s House

– 3/13 – Greenville, SC – Redemption Church East

– 3/14 – Richmond, VA – Liberation Church

– 3/15 – Columbia, SC -First Baptist Church

– 3/20 – Liberty Township, OH (Cincinnati) – Princeton Pike Church of God

– 3/21 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theater

– 3/22 – Chicago, IL – House of Hope

– 4/12 – Mesa, AZ – City of Grace Church

– 4/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater

– 4/14 – Tucson, AZ – Zion City Church

– 4/17 – Stockon, CA – Bob Hope Theater

– 4/18 – Visalia, CA – Visalia First Assembly of God

– 4/19 – San Jose, CA – Redemption Church West

– 4/24 – Carrolton, TX (Dallas) – Bent Tree Bible Fellowship

– 4/25 – Austin, TX – Austin Ridge Bible Bee Cave

– 4/26 – Houston, TX – Fallbrook Church

– 5/1   – West Melbourne, FL – Calvary Chapel Melbourne

– 5/2 –   Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

– 5/3 –   Brandon, FL (Tampa) – Bell Shoals Church

GENERATIONS LIVE!  2024 Women’s Conference

– 5/10 to 5/11:  Nashville, TN – Curb Event Center

Tickets are available for purchase at www.cecewinans.com.

For more details on Winans stay connected:

IG @cecewinans FB @official.cece.winans X (Formerly Twitter) @cecewinans

Website www.cecewinans.com

Media Inquiries: Erma Byrd eByrd Communications: 213-382-3656 Email: [email protected]

CeCe Winans embarks upon new 2024 tour and album. Photo: Hannah Crowin
CeCe Winans embarks upon a new 2024 tour and album. Photo: Hannah Crowin

RELATED NEWS AT EURWEB: The 38th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Honors CeCe Winans

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Killer Mike Details His Reason Why Black Men Should Only Marry Black Women | VIDEO
Next article
Box Office News: ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Grooves to a $51M Beat – ‘Madame Web’ Creeps Close to $26M

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

Beef

Fight Night in Cannes! Travis Scott and Tyga’s Camps in Heated Melee (Over Kylie?) At Star-studded Bash | WATCH

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming