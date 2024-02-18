CeCe Winans Releases First Single ‘That’s My King’ Ahead of New Album Coming April 26, 2024 | WATCH

*(Los Ángeles, CA) – Renowned gospel artist, CeCe Winans, is once again gracing the music scene with her unparalleled talent.

Her latest single, “That’s My King,” another Pure Springs Gospel and Fair Trade Services collaboration is the first glimpse into her upcoming album, More Than This, scheduled for release in the Spring.

A new song for the new year. On the “That’s My King” track Winans unleashes a powerful declaration to her King accompanied by an uplifting arrangement beautifully produced by Kyle Lee. This is the perfect song for worship leaders to share with church congregations around the world.

“This song brings me so much joy. You can’t sit still while listening to ‘That’s My King’ – It ushers in the power of God and puts us in the right posture of looking up and remembering that He is the King of kings!” says Winans.

Winans is now gearing up for a dynamic 2024. The Goodness Tour is set to kick off in Shreveport, LA on Wednesday, February 28, promising an unforgettable musical journey for audiences across the nation.

Fans can anticipate being the first to hear some of the singer’s new music long before it is available for public purchase.

For those looking to be a part of this extraordinary experience, it is advised to secure your seats early. Tickets are selling quickly! The second night of the tour in Mobile, AL on 2/29 has already reached full capacity, with other tour dates closely following suit.

NEW DATES ADDED TO THE GOODNESS TOUR:

– 2/28 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium

– 2/29 – Mobile, AL – Cottage Hill Baptist Church

– 3/1 – New Orleans, LA – Franklin Avenue Baptist Church

– 3/6 – Fayetteville, NC – Crown Theater

– 3/7 – Greensboro, NC – Mt. Zion Church

– 3/8 – Hixson, TN (Chattanooga) – Abba’s House

– 3/13 – Greenville, SC – Redemption Church East

– 3/14 – Richmond, VA – Liberation Church

– 3/15 – Columbia, SC -First Baptist Church

– 3/20 – Liberty Township, OH (Cincinnati) – Princeton Pike Church of God

– 3/21 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theater

– 3/22 – Chicago, IL – House of Hope

– 4/12 – Mesa, AZ – City of Grace Church

– 4/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater

– 4/14 – Tucson, AZ – Zion City Church

– 4/17 – Stockon, CA – Bob Hope Theater

– 4/18 – Visalia, CA – Visalia First Assembly of God

– 4/19 – San Jose, CA – Redemption Church West

– 4/24 – Carrolton, TX (Dallas) – Bent Tree Bible Fellowship

– 4/25 – Austin, TX – Austin Ridge Bible Bee Cave

– 4/26 – Houston, TX – Fallbrook Church

– 5/1 – West Melbourne, FL – Calvary Chapel Melbourne

– 5/2 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

– 5/3 – Brandon, FL (Tampa) – Bell Shoals Church

GENERATIONS LIVE! 2024 Women’s Conference

– 5/10 to 5/11: Nashville, TN – Curb Event Center

Tickets are available for purchase at www.cecewinans.com .

For more details on Winans stay connected:

IG @cecewinans FB @official.cece.winans X (Formerly Twitter) @cecewinans

Website www.cecewinans.com

Media Inquiries: Erma Byrd eByrd Communications: 213-382-3656

