Why is This Bothering Him So Much? Beyoncé Compared to A Dog Peeing by Country Singer and ‘Dukes of Hazard’ Star | WATCH

*Beyonce has caused a major stir by announcing that her upcoming full country album (Act II) will be released in March You probably won’t be surprised that not everyone is on board with the idea.

During a recent interview, John Schneider, famed for his role in “The Dukes of Hazzard” 70-80s TV show and his country music career, likened Beyonce’s move to “a dog peeing on a tree” to assert her dominance in the genre.

In a conversation with One America News Network, the actor and singer, now recognized for his conservative viewpoints, echoed agreement with the segment’s host. They discussed the online uproar triggered when a Beyonce fan alleged that an Oklahoma radio station had declined to play her new country song, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” following a specific request.

Clarification from the station revealed that the song had not been officially sent to country radio by the record company. According to Schneider on OAN, Beyonce’s entrance into country music represents a perceived intrusion of liberal elements into the genre.

“The left-leaning folks in the entertainment industry just can’t resist meddling in every sphere, can they?” the segment host inquired in the video.

Schneider – who also had a role on Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and The Have Nots” – responded with a corny azz analogy about dogs marking their territory, humorously illustrating the situation.

“They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park,” Schneider replies, wryly grinning at his own analogy. “You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that’s what’s going on here.”

In a Twitter excerpt, Schneider differentiated external influences entering the country genre from artists like Shania Twain transitioning into different musical styles, emphasizing his expertise in country music.

Former Dukes of Hazzard actor and country singer John Schneider and the OAN host are upset about Beyoncé releasing a country song, saying that leftists are trying to take over everything and Beyoncé doing a country song is like a dog peeing on their tree. pic.twitter.com/8iWSkSidyj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 15, 2024

The discourse sparked by Schneider’s comments elicited various reactions, including one person highlighting the Black roots of country music creation.

Beyonce’s latest music release has ignited discussions regarding the origins of country music and the contributions of Black musicians in shaping the genre, explored in Ken Burns’ documentary, Country Music.

The documentary delves into how African and African-American musical elements played a pivotal role in the genre’s evolution, with historian Bill C. Malone emphasizing the significant African American influence.

“African American style was embedded in country music from the very beginning of its commercial history. You can’t conceive of this music existing without this African American infusion. But then, as the music developed professionally, too often, African Americans were forgotten,” historian Bill C. Malone says in the documentary.

Beyonce unveiled her new country album, Act II, through a Verizon commercial during Super Bowl 58, premiering two new songs: “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” with the full album scheduled for March 29.

Country music’s historical link to conservatism and the current portrayal of liberals encroaching on the genre is challenged, as diverse political views have been embraced by iconic country artists throughout its history.

Schneider, known for his portrayal of Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard, embarked on a successful country music career starting in 1981 with his chart-topping hits. His recent patriotic release, “She’s Worth It,” serves as a heartfelt tribute to

When it’s all said and done, we think the video report and the X/Twitter announcement below perfectly illustrates what really scares Schneider and his ilk:

Beyoncé’s TEXAS HOLD ‘EM is expected to debut at #1 on Billboards Hot Country Songs Chart this week. She will become the first black woman in history to reach #1 on this chart, and the 3rd woman overall. pic.twitter.com/VAHs9Bp1gJ — act ii Updates 𐚁 (@B7Album) February 17, 2024

