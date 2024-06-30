Biden Retreats to Camp David with Family Amid Speculation About Re-Election Bid | WATCH

*In the wake of a widely criticized debate performance, President Joe Biden spent Sunday at Camp David with his family, contemplating the future of his re-election campaign. According to a report by NBC News, the decision regarding his 2024 presidential bid rests largely in the hands of the president and First Lady Jill Biden.

Sources close to the president, who is 81 years old, emphasized the personal and familial nature of the decision-making process.

“The decision-makers are two people — it’s the president and his wife,” one source told NBC News. “Anyone who doesn’t understand how deeply personal and familial this decision will be isn’t knowledgeable about the situation.”

Another insider added that the First Lady holds significant sway. “The only person who has ultimate influence with him is the first lady. If she decides there should be a change of course, there will be a change of course,” said the source.

President Biden traveled to the presidential retreat in Maryland on Saturday night, accompanied by the First Lady and their children and grandchildren. It was reported that the trip had been planned well in advance, serving as a preparatory retreat for last Thursday’s debate against former President Donald Trump.

During the debate, Biden’s performance raised eyebrows as he appeared confused and hesitant, often freezing mid-sentence and struggling with coherent speech. His trip to Camp David, which now serves as both a retreat and a moment of family conclave, is not being treated as a formal family meeting, according to sources.

“Any discussion about the campaign is expected to be informal or an afterthought,” confirmed an insider. “No one is sitting down for a formal or determinative discussion.”

In recent days, prominent voices such as the New York Times and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial boards have called for Biden to reconsider his candidacy. Moreover, key Democratic figures, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have expressed their concerns privately, though publicly they continue to support the president.

The visit to Camp David also comes after a weekend of fundraising events in the Hamptons and at New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s mansion. Reports from White House aides revealed that President Biden struggles to function effectively outside a six-hour window, between 10 a.m. and 4pm, a detail that contributed to his less-than-stellar debate performance.

This period at Camp David will serve as a break for the president, with discussions about the campaign likely to be informal. Biden is expected to remain at the retreat until Tuesday, providing him with some quiet time to reflect on his next steps.

As the Democratic Party grapples with the aftermath of Thursday’s debate, the coming days at Camp David could prove crucial in shaping the future of Biden’s re-election campaign.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Stephen A. Smith on Trump-Biden debate: ‘Have Your Fears Now Been Confirmed?’ | VIDEO