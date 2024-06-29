Stephen A. Smith on Trump-Biden debate: ‘Have Your Fears Now Been Confirmed?’ | VIDEO

*Thursday night after the presidential debate, ESPN’s numero uno personality Stephen A. Smith lent his voice to the politically charged atmosphere during NewsNation’s coverage of the war of words between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

Known for his insightful and often outspoken commentary on sports, Smith has not shied away from discussing political issues in recent years, despite ESPN’s emphasis on steering clear of such topics.

Since Jimmy Pitaro took the helm as ESPN’s president in 2018, the network has made a concerted effort to focus exclusively on sports. Pitaro has consistently emphasized the goal of uniting viewers through sports and avoiding the divisive nature of political commentary. “Sports is about uniting people, and ESPN needs to unite people around sports,” Pitaro remarked in an interview with The Washington Post. He added, “We’re the place of record, covering the intersection of sports and politics, but we must listen to what fans want.”

However, Smith, who also hosts “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” has used his podcast to freely express his views on politics and other current events, signaling a clear boundary between his personal platform and his professional obligations at ESPN.

So do y’all finally want to stop arguing with me about Biden now??? Have your fears now been confirmed? @MichelleObama. @VP. Somebody. Please help! Biden’s team WANTED this? His staff, His loved ones…. How could you put him out there like that!How could you! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 28, 2024

Following the debate, Smith took to social media to share his thoughts and concerns about President Joe Biden’s performance. In a post on X, Smith questioned the decision-making of Biden’s team, directly addressing Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama. “So do y’all finally want to stop arguing with me about Biden now???” Smith wrote. “Have your fears now been confirmed? @MichelleObama. @VP. Somebody. Please help! Biden’s team WANTED this? His staff, His loved ones… How could you put him out there like that! How could you!”

Smith’s commentary represents a significant deviation from ESPN’s current directive to avoid political topics. This directive was notably critiqued by former ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard, who in July 2019, openly criticized the network for avoiding political discussions. “We here at ESPN don’t have the stomach for the fight,” Le Batard declared during his show, reflecting on the network’s reluctance to address political issues unless they had a relevant sports angle.

Despite these internal controversies, Smith has remained one of ESPN’s brightest stars and is currently in contract negotiations with the network. His current contract expires in 2025, and according to Puck, he has been offered a new deal that could see him earning $18 million annually.

Smith’s willingness to dive into political discourse illustrates his broader commitment to providing commentary on issues that matter to him, regardless of the corporate stance. While ESPN under Pitaro’s leadership continues to navigate the delicate balance of sports and politics, personalities like Smith demonstrate that sometimes these realms are inexorably linked and important to the broader conversation.

It remains to be seen how ESPN will respond to Smith’s recent political engagement, but one thing is clear: Stephen A. Smith is not one to shy away from sharing his voice, whether it’s about sports or the state of the nation.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Trump’s ‘Black Jobs’ Comment at Debate Sparks Outrage and Confusion and Comedy on X/Twitter | LOOK!