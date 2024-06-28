Trump’s ‘Black Jobs’ Comment at Debate Sparks Outrage and Confusion and Comedy on X/Twitter | LOOK!

*At Thursday’s presidential debate, Donald Trump made a controversial and confusing statement, claiming that immigrants are taking away “Black jobs.” His comments have sparked outrage and confusion, with many questioning what he meant by “Black jobs.”

“The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border,” Trump said. “They’re taking Black jobs now—and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re gonna see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.”

The phrase “Black jobs” was widely condemned by Democrats and Black leaders as vague and insulting. “I’m still wondering, what is a ‘Black job,’” quipped Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, during a news conference with former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams in Atlanta. Other prominent Biden allies, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Tx.), Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), also condemned Trump’s words following the debate.

“There is no such thing as a Black job. That misinformed characterization is a denial of the ubiquity of Black talent. We are doctors, lawyers, school teachers, police officers, and firefighters. The list goes on,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. “A ‘Black job’ is an American job. It’s concerning that a presidential candidate would seek to make a nonexistent distinction. But the divisive nature of this comment is not surprising for Donald Trump.”

On X/Twitter, the comments immediately drew backlash and jokes. Users questioned the meaning of “Black jobs” and criticized Trump for what they saw as a racially divisive and uninformed statement. Many highlighted the diverse roles that Black Americans occupy across various professions, rejecting the notion that certain jobs can be categorized by race. Below are sample reactions to Trump’s lunacy.

Alright, after everyone’s responses here is the updated list of “Black Jobs” pic.twitter.com/hnc26zS0qg — 🍊Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll🍊 (@Southside_Gunn) June 28, 2024

when my friends with black jobs find out i have a white one pic.twitter.com/2p7TwFusA1 — 🐅 Tiger Goods 🐅 (@tigergoodsmusic) June 28, 2024

Migrants are not taking Black jobs. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/gQHJrdG70Z — Kenny Akers (@KeneAkers) June 28, 2024

Honey, SWV showed up to their Black jobs and sang the hell outta this!!! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/qduM2ZclaE — Renee (@PettyLupone) June 28, 2024

Now look at that, .@VP Harris is showing up to her Black job. pic.twitter.com/w78QHZfS52 — Faith M. Jackson-🐦‍⬛🟦🟧 (@kissedbythesun) June 28, 2024

The immigrants that took those “black jobs” pic.twitter.com/5ytmCu64cc — PhillyTheBoss.com (@PhillyTheBoss) June 28, 2024

The incident underscores the ongoing racial tensions and the importance of inclusive dialogue in political discourse. As the presidential race heats up, statements like these highlight the critical need for candidates to address issues of race and immigration with sensitivity and accuracy.

