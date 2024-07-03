Angela Simmons Apologizes for Bedazzled Gun Purse at 2024 BET Awards

*Angela Simmons apologized for sporting a bedazzled gun-shaped purse at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday night.

Fans slammed the odd accessory choice because Simmons’ fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, was murdered as a result of gun violence in 2018. Additionally, the brother of her boyfriend, rapper Yo Gotti, was slain as a result of gun violence.

Following the backlash on social media, Simmons took to Instagram to address the controversial fashion statement.

“I want to address the recent incident involving the green purse I carried at the BET Awards,” Simmons wrote on her Instagram story, the Los Angeles Times reports. “When I chose the purse, I believed it was cute and unique and I made a poor decision in using it as an accessory to amplify my beauty.”

Simmons said she “understands the pain and hurt this has caused.”

So let me get this straight: Angela Simmons BD was murdered as a result of gun violence… Angela’s boyfriend Yo Gotti’s brother was recently murdered as a result of gun violence… Angela’s boyfriend Yo Gotti and his now deceased brother, Big Jook, are allegedly the masterminds… pic.twitter.com/MWEk7WAYbs — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) July 1, 2024

“Gun violence is a disease that has taken too many lives, particularly among young people and Black men,” said Simmons. “By carrying this purse, I did not intend to promote gun violence in any way. It was a mistake that does not define who I am or my commitment to ending gun violence.”

Some social media reactions to Angela’s gun purse are mixed. X user HarrietEve9 wrote, “So let me get this straight: Angela Simmons BD was murdered as a result of gun violence… Angela’s boyfriend Yo Gotti’s brother was recently murdered as a result of gun violence… Angela’s boyfriend Yo Gotti and his now deceased brother, Big Jook, are allegedly the masterminds behind the murder of Young Dolph — who died as a result of gun violence… Young Dolph’s murder trial is actively ongoing — and Angela thought it was a good idea to have a bedazzled gun purse for the BET Awards.”

Another X user commented, “I blame her for being an attention driven lost shell of a woman pandering w/ a half priced soul. Shame on Viacom/MTV/BET for allowing her to put one toe on the red carpet. Event after event they show us who they really are, yet as a whole we keep subscribing. Attention is a hellava drug.”

Someone hit me in the DM to alert me that Angela Simmons had apologized for her misstep of the bedazzled gun purse to anyone who was offended…So I go to her IG and she did apologize, but she still has the gun purse on her page.. Definitely not a good look, and could be… pic.twitter.com/0BxDX57fq9 — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) July 2, 2024

Some folks defended the gun purse, as one person wrote, “Yall getting really sensitive. She has a gun purse so what. Gun violence is going to happen regardless. It’s like yall just want something to talk about.”

X user @ByEzenwanyi added, “ “Aren’t guns used for self-defense? What’s wrong with her having a gun bag?”

Do you think Angela’s gun purse was a poor fashion choice?

