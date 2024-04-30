Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Amanda Seales Claps Back at Gilbert Arenas’ Saying She’s Single Because She’s ‘Too Smart’ | Video
By Ny MaGee
*Amanda Seales responded to Gilbert Arenas‘ opinion about her being single, attributing it to her academic background.

During her appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast last week, Seales shared her own opinion as to why she’s single. While speaking on the episode with Sharpe, Arenas weighed in on Amanda’s romantic life. 

“As educated as she is, there’s a standard of a man that she’s looking for. If they’re not on the same education level as her, she’s gonna look down on [him],” Arenas said of Seales.

“If they’re more educated than her, then they’re talking down to her. So these are the type of women that will typically be single because they can’t find the equal partner to who they are.”

When Seales caught wind of Arenas' comments, she clapped back on social media.

 

“Why is Gilbert Arenas even talking about me? I’m too smart to find a good man? That’s not even a thing. That’s an unfortunate statement to make.”

She added, “And the truth is I’m not trying to find a good man. A good man will find me. I’m talking to somebody right now.”

In the conversation with Shannon, Seales shared that she recently discovered she is on the spectrum.

“In the past month… it’s just been a very like difficult time, but there’s been really beautiful things that have come out of it. I was recently diagnosed as someone who has autism spectrum disorder which is very difficult to identify in Black women because of racism,” she explained. 

“What it typically means is that your brain functions in a different way, so you’re neurodivergent,” Seales added. “And you also have certain tendencies that are considered outside of what the neurotypical way of things is. And a lot of times that can have you present in a manner that people misrepresent, which is the story of my f**king life.”

In case you missed it, watch her full interview on Club Shay Shay above, and check out Gilbert’s comments in the X/Twitter post below.

OTHER NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Amanda Seales Confronts Issa Rae Beef Rumors, Checks Shannon Sharpe on Racism | Watch

