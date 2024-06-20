50 Cent Dismisses Rivalry Rumors with Tyler Perry Amid Launch of G-Unit Film Studio in Louisiana

*50 Cent has dismissed rumors of a business rivalry with filmmaker Tyler Perry following his announcement of launching G-Unit Film Studio in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“Excited to announce the expansion of G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of my G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport #allroadsleadtoshreveport,” he revealed in April on X/formerly Twitter.

The post prompted people to compare the hip-hop mogul’s new production studio to Perry, who owns a 330-acre studio located in Atlanta, Georgia. On Instagram, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of an article from The Root titled “50 Cent Preparing to Be a Tyler Perry Rival?” As Newsweek reports, he captioned the post: “Yes [three clap emojis] I’m doing great but you’re getting it f***** up, if you think me and Tyler will be at odds at any point. He’s helping me, already going out of his way to aid my progress. So in the nicest way [face with raised eyebrow emoji] cut the s***!”

Per Newsweek, one fan responded on social media, “People always making it seem like dudes are against everyone else when most good people want to see others succeed.” Another said, “That’s what they want.. they want us fighting each other.”

Jackson told Billboard in April that setting up his 956,000 square feet studio in Shreveport “is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity.”

“As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film, and television, I’m beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport,” Jackson said at the time.

“We are thrilled that G-Unit Studios will plant its roots in Shreveport,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux told Billboard. “This city’s rich culture and talent provide the perfect backdrop for this endeavor. We are eager to collaborate with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring captivating movies and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish.”

Learn more about 50 Cent expanding his film/TV business in the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: 50 Cent Launches G-Unit Studios in Louisiana – X User Calls Him the ‘MALE Tyler Perry’ | VIDEOs

