Terrence J Teams with AT&T to Support HBCUs

*Media personality and three-time Emmy nominee Terrence J is on a mission to support Black creatives and historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The former co-host of BET’s 106 & Park has teamed with AT&T’s Rising Future Makers Program, to acknowledge and celebrate 25 students from HBCUs who are “making a difference in their community and on campus” by “giving them the connections, networks, and opportunities to support their dreams and ambitions,” per the initiative’s official website.

“This is my second year of working with the program. The AT&T Rising Future Makers initiative selects 25 of the best and brightest from HBCUs across the country. It’s like the Avengers of HBCU students coming together, who are super smart and super talented on their different career paths,” Terrence tells EBONY Magazine.

“They’re highlighted in this program and it’s really exciting because you get to meet the best from all these campuses. I had so many different opportunities in college that helped mold me in the direction of where I wanted to go,” he continued.

“So for me, it’s always been a passion to be able to help shape future leaders and creatives. We all have only a certain amount of time on this planet so it’s very important to give as much as we can and sow the seeds in the future leaders of tomorrow. That’s what this program is all about,” he added.

EBONYspoke further to Terrence about his commitment to supporting HBCUs and his advice for Black creatives in the media industry. Check out excerpts from the conversation below.

EBONY: You had the honor of being named the National Ambassador for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. As a proud graduate of North Carolina A&T, how has attended an HBCU influenced your life and career?

Terrence J: Going to an HBCU changed my life. First of all, I didn’t get accepted to a lot of schools and North Carolina A&T took a chance on me. If they didn’t take a chance on me, I would not have been able to go after my dreams the way I have. So, I’m very appreciative of my experience. I made so many friends that I’m still close with today. I met so many mentors that pushed me in the right direction. I had so many different job opportunities that I was able to get the skills that I needed while I was at school. Going to an HBCU completely changed my life and I’m so grateful that I went to one.

Among your many achievements, you won an Oscar for Best Short Film as an executive producer of Two Distant Strangers. Can you describe how that moment felt?

You know, we put these things in our mind that we want to accomplish as far as awards or trophies. When you’re in this industry, you go after it every day and you want to be recognized for your work. After 20 years, I kind of just stopped caring about that stuff. The moment, I stopped caring about it, we won an Oscar for Two Distant Strangers and it was an incredible feeling. I’m just very proud to have worked with a remarkable team. It was a story that needed to be told. It came out during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests and we were able to capture a story that spoke to people. It’s a blessing to be recognized for being part of such a great project.

What advice would you give to aspiring Black creatives entering the entertainment industry?

My favorite book is The Alchemist so I would tell anyone to read that. My favorite part of the book is when the central character goes to meet the wisest man in the world in his big castle. The wise man tells him that to learn the key to happiness is to hold a spoon and fill it with oil. The kid walks around and then he loses oil in the spoon because he’s watching the castle. The wise man puts the oil back in the spoon and tells him to walk around again, but this time to not pay attention to the castle. When the kid comes back to the wise man, he tells him the key to success is to make sure you hold on to your responsibilities and the things that are right in front of you. Also, take the time to look at the world that surrounds you. That’s my advice for the next generation of Black creatives. Go after your dreams every day. Go after those big gigs, but don’t forget that life is happening right now. It’s the small jobs and the small shoots that add to your value so don’t take any part of your journey for granted. Put as much quality and effort into your work as possible. The moment that you’re only focused on the craft is when the universe will give you what you want. Life is short and we should always try to enjoy it all.

Read the full conversation here. Learn more about AT&T’s Dream In Black initiative here.