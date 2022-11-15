Tuesday, November 15, 2022
White Texas Teacher Fired After Telling Black Students His Race is Superior | Video

By Ny MaGee
*A teacher at Bohls Middle School in Texas has reportedly been fired after telling Black students that the white race is superior. 

In the viral video, a white male teacher (whose name has not been released) is seen in a classroom having a discussion with students about race. “Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one,” he says to the astonishment of the teenagers. 

“So white is better than all?” a Black student asks the teacher, who replies, “I think everybody thinks that. They’re just not honest about it.” 

In the YouTube clip above, another student is heard asking, “So you said you are what? You are a racist?” The teacher responds, “I think everybody is a racist at that level.”

texas teacher fired
YouTube screenshot

When two Black students say they have lost respect for the teacher, the teacher says, “You should have more respect if I’m honest.”

According to Vice, the viral video is one of four recordings of the conversation. In another clip, a student asks, “So, you are a racist?” to which the teacher replies, “How many times do I gotta say it?”

The teacher was initially placed on leave for having an “inappropriate conversation” with his students. Pflugerville ISD Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian has now confirmed in a statement that the teacher is no longer working at the school.

Killian’s statement reads:

“Last Friday, Nov. 11, Pflugerville ISD officials were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, the teacher in question is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD and we are actively looking for a replacement.

“In addition to providing this video to our administrators, the video was shared to social media by some in the class and has prompted local and national media attention. We apologize to any parents whose students have been included in the video without their knowledge.

“We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School. Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS staff work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students. The advisory discussion was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable; and this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any PfISD schools.

“We apologize to our students and families at Bohls Middle School for the undue stress or concern this has caused. We have counselors and administrators available for any of our students and families who want to discuss this situation further.

“We always do our best to ensure the safety of all students; we encourage them to be self-advocates and let an adult know when something is wrong, as they did in this situation. If you see something, say something.

“As always, we appreciate the support of our Bohls Middle School families and entire PfISD community.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

