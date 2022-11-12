A $3M Yearly Child Support Tab Could be in Nick Cannon’s Future As Baby #12 Arrives

*Nick Cannon’s family is expanding at a rapid rate, and so will the child support costs, according to a new report. That’s pertinent news now that Abby De La Rosa’s third child has arrived, one year after she and Nick welcomed twin sons. The DJ, 32, gave birth to a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon on Friday, the multi-talented star announced on Instagram earlier today (11/12/22).

Now, in a new report via The Sun, while Nick is welcoming babies left and right, given that the 42-year-old is considered a “high-income earner” in California, he could reportedly be looking to spend an eye-watering sum of $3 million in annual child support.

Goldie Schon, who is a California practicing family law attorney told the publication just how costly things could end up getting for Nick, particularly as he continues to have more kids.

“When you have somebody like Nick Cannon, who’s an extremely high-income earner, the courts in California have the right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines,” she said. “If he is taking home somewhere upward of $5 million a year, you have to look at what it would take to have the children kept in the lifestyle of both parents. The lifestyle has to be the same with mom as it is with dad.”

❤️But he is not on child support he takes care of his kids why do we have to push this narrative of child support on everybody that’s not fair.

Ok he can have all the money in the world….Kids don’t care about money!What TIME do you have for these children. Unless they all living under one roof it’s a lot of these kids that’s going to have a absent father…. It’s only 24 hours in a day and most of that goes to him working. Yeah this no good.

Now I ain’t heard not nan one of them women speak about child support so why are y’all in his pockets and they business 😒🙄 must be a slow news day.

Why is this even being spoken of ALL OF A SUDDEN?? Purposely trying to put things in the women’s minds. Smfh This shit too obvious. Most likely them women signed some type of agreement or something.

