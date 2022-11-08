Takeoff’s Funeral to Be Held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday

*Funeral arrangements have been announced for Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed during a dice game outside of a Houston bowling alley last week.

The homegoing service for Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Ball, will be held Friday at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, WSBTV reports. Pastor Jesse Curney III of the New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn will give the eulogy.

As we reported previously, Houston police are still piecing together the heated argument that took place before Takeoff was fatally shot. According to TMZ, law enforcement claims Quavo and others exchanged “angry words after he lost a dice game at the bowling alley.” Police claim that once the group was outside, they started going back and forth over who would beat who in a basketball game.

If you can recall, video footage was circulating of the shooting and you could hear Quavo talking about basketball before getting frustrated and walking away. It was then that a punch was thrown before multiple weapons were fired.

According to a report from the Houston County Coroner’s office, Takeoff was shot in the head and torso before he died outside the business.

No arrests have been made at this time but law enforcement does have a person of interest.

Meanwhile, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the rapper’s death on Sunday (November 6) after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 114-100, in LA.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010,” James told reporters, Vlad TV reports. “You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like ‘I’m telling you these guys are next.'”

Several social media users pointed out that Migos didn’t drop their first mixtape until 2011.