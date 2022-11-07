*”ReidOut” host Joy Reid reacted to colleague Tiffany Cross being booted from MSNBC amid news that the network decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years.

MSNBC severed ties with Cross, who hosted the weekend program “Cross Connection,” after she caught heat over some of her controversial comments that upset fragile, racist white people. She will be replaced by rotating guest anchors until a replacement is named, Fox News Digital reports.

“Before I go, I really do just want to say one quick thing about my friend, colleague and sister Tiffany Cross,” said an emotional Reid as she closed her show Friday night, Fox News reports. “She’s not just my friend, she’s my sister. I love her, I support her, I was boosting for her to get the show that she created, the Cross Connection, which she put her heart and soul into everyday.”

She then called out Cross’ “far right” critics who are “attacking her on a social media app that I won’t name.”

“You don’t understand how sisters move,” Reid said. “So, watch this space. We will be here, her sisters will be here to support anything Tiffany Cross ever does. Know that. Believe that.”

We reported previously via Variety, citing MSNBC sources, that Cross’ relationship with MSNBC had “becoming frayed” as executives grew “concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News,” reports Forbes.

Cross previously served as a fill-in host for Joy Reid’s weekend show “AM Joy” before she landed her own Saturday program in 2020. She ranted about “White replacement” on the show and labeled Republican members of Congress as “White supremacists.” Cross also referred to Justice Thomas as a sellout Uncle Tom.

Cross said she was “disheartened to learn of MSNBC’s decision,” to part ways with her, which she said came at “a crucial time—four days before the midterm elections. From the beginning, we were intentional about centering communities of color, elevating issues and voices often ignored by the mainstream media, and disrupting the echo chambers. As a result, viewers consistently made The Cross Connection MSNBC’s highest-rated weekend show.”