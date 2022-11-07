Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Joy Reid Reacts to MSNBC Booting Controversial Host Tiffany Cross | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
0

Joy Reid

*”ReidOut” host Joy Reid reacted to colleague Tiffany Cross being booted from MSNBC amid news that the network decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years. 

MSNBC severed ties with Cross, who hosted the weekend program “Cross Connection,” after she caught heat over some of her controversial comments that upset fragile, racist white people. She will be replaced by rotating guest anchors until a replacement is named, Fox News Digital reports. 

“Before I go, I really do just want to say one quick thing about my friend, colleague and sister Tiffany Cross,” said an emotional Reid as she closed her show Friday night, Fox News reports. “She’s not just my friend, she’s my sister. I love her, I support her, I was boosting for her to get the show that she created, the Cross Connection, which she put her heart and soul into everyday.”

She then called out Cross’ “far right” critics who are “attacking her on a social media app that I won’t name.”

READ MORE: A ‘Disheartened’ Tiffany Cross Speaks Out After Being Ousted by MSNBC | VIDEO

EURweb.com
Tiffany Cross / Getty

“You don’t understand how sisters move,” Reid said. “So, watch this space. We will be here, her sisters will be here to support anything Tiffany Cross ever does. Know that. Believe that.”

We reported previously via Variety, citing MSNBC sources, that Cross’ relationship with MSNBC had “becoming frayed” as executives grew “concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News,” reports Forbes.

Cross previously served as a fill-in host for Joy Reid’s weekend show “AM Joy” before she landed her own Saturday program in 2020. She ranted about “White replacement” on the show and labeled Republican members of Congress as “White supremacists.” Cross also referred to Justice Thomas as a sellout Uncle Tom.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Cross said she was “disheartened to learn of MSNBC’s decision,” to part ways with her, which she said came at “a crucial time—four days before the midterm elections. From the beginning, we were intentional about centering communities of color, elevating issues and voices often ignored by the mainstream media, and disrupting the echo chambers. As a result, viewers consistently made The Cross Connection MSNBC’s highest-rated weekend show.”

Previous articleElon Musk Pauses $8 ‘Blue Check’ Twitter Verification Plan
Next articleTia Mowry Gives Update on Relationship with Cory Hardrict After Split
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO