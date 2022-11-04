Cast of Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ and ‘Dahmer’ Talk About Their Filming Experience | EUR Exclusive

*Over the past few years, Netflix has been making waves in the film and tv department with its original content. And their newest shows “The Watcher” and “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” are breaking records. Both shows were created by acclaimed TV writer/producer Ryan Murphy.

“The Watcher” boasts an ensemble cast that everyone is talking about. Social media is filled with people’s reactions to the show as well as their predictions as to who they think is the watcher. I think what really got people intrigued by the show was the fact that it is based on a true story. A family moves to the suburbs to get away from the busy and hectic city life only to find themselves terrorized by this mystery stalker.

Netflix held a press conference this past weekend with the cast of the show to discuss their experience filming the series. In attendance were Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Noma Dumezweni. What really stood out for me was the topic of women aging out of Hollywood. The fact that years ago this show may not have been the success that it is is because Hollywood thinks seasoned women don’t want to be seen on film or tv.

“People were saying you gotta get going. You gotta do a lot because it’ll be over by the time your 40,” said Watts. “And I said why? We’ve got stories to tell after 40.”

Which is absolutely true. Women have stories to tell and women don’t just disappear after 40. With the tone of the show, I don’t think it would have been as believable without these dynamic women of a certain again. From Margo’s character as the nosey neighbor with matching tracksuits with her husband to Noma’s stealth and trustworthy presence. These women delivered and carried the show.

Keeping with the theme of older women being recognized and still landing major roles, Neicy Nash delivers in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story.”

The sensitive content of this series is said to (understandably) be triggering to the families of Dahmer’s victims. But series creator Ryan Murphy told this story in a way that those who were silenced at the height of the Dahmer case now have a voice. Which includes Nash’s character Glenda Clevland.

Glenda was Jeffery Dahmer’s neighbor who made serval complaints to 911 about him but nothing was done. No one would listen to her until it was too late. Nash brought so much emotion and relatability to Glenda that you could feel her frustrations when she was constantly dismissed. We all know Nash for her comedic roles, especially her breakout role in “Reno 911.”

“Reno 911” has returned to TV and Nash was filming the show while also working on the Dahmer project.

I asked Nash during the press conference how she was able to come out of her emotional state as Glenda to be present with her comedy for “Reno 911.”

“I was born funny, that’s an innate thing. So finding the joy in pain has been a trick I’ve been using a long time,” said Nash.

“I knew that standing in that space of the pain of the Glenda Cleveland’s of the world. That I needed an outlet. I needed a way to lighten my experience,” she added.

Murphy has a way of telling dark stories with a sense of humility that not only draws viewers in but allows them to see life from a different perspective. “The Watcher” shines a light on how comfortable people get living in certain areas but in this day and time, you should never let your guard down. With the Dahmer series, he shines a light on homophobia as well as systemic racism.

“Dahmer” and “The Watcher” are now streaming on Netflix.