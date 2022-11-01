Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Michael Ealy Says Taraji P. Henson Called Him Out for Being Musty | Video

By Ny MaGee
Henson and Ealy
Taraji P. Henson and Michael Ealy / Getty

*Michael Ealy was recently on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and spoke about the time Taraji P. Henson told him he was musty while the two were working together on “Think Like A Man Too.”

The conversation came up when Clarkson noted that she had the same thing happen to her, Global Grind reports.

“So Taraji who I love immensely; we’re from the same hometown,” he gushed about the veteran actress before launching into his story. “One of the coolest people you ever meet and the most talented people you will ever meet.

“We are doing a scene in Think Like a Man Too and I just had a kid. I didn’t get a chance to really like work out or prepare for this role and stuff,” he explained. 

Michael Ealy
Michael Ealy attends the premiere of HBO’s “Westworld” Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 05, 2020, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ealy went on to recall that he put in a bit of a workout prior to hitting the set and it appears he failed to shower afterward because Henson called him out about his post-workout body odor. 

“Right before this scene where I’m like shirtless in the bed with her and stuff like that, I did about 250 push-ups right, not in a row… in about 20- 25 minutes while they are setting up the shot,” he said. “Like I said, I was just working my ass off to try and to pump up the muscles, get the blood flow going. That’s a trick. That’s what everybody does.”

He continued, “I was glistening and I’m laying down with her and we were in between takes, and she’s like kind of like in here, because I’m kind of on top of her. We’re just sitting there in between the take, and she says to me, she goes, ‘Hmmm, you kind of ripe,’” Ealy said.

“She was like ‘Michael Ealy is not perfect.’ And I was like ‘Taraji, you saw me doing the pushups. Come on. You know what I’m going through,’” Ealy said.

Watch his segment with Clarkson via the YouTube clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

