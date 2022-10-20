‘The Daily Show’ to Undergo ‘A Reinvention’ After Trevor Noah’s Exit

*“The Daily Show” will go on a winter hiatus and return to Comedy Central in January 2023, with new episodes but without host Trevor Noah.

Craig Kilborn served as the original host of the long-running late-night series when it premiered in 1996. Jon Stewart took over from 1999 to 2015 and then Noah became the host. A few names of potential new hosts include Samantha Bee, Larry Wilmore, Desus Nice, Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr., as reported by TheStreet.com.

Sources close to the production tell The Hollywood Reporter that “The Daily Show” will continue on at Comedy Central after Noah’s exit.

“In time, we will turn to the next chapter of The Daily Show and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list. Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions,” a Comedy Central spokesperson said in a statement to THR.

While the show has not yet announced a new host, Decider reports that the network said the series “will embark on a reinvention as it has done so successfully in the past.”

Noah’s final episode will air on Thursday, Dec. 8. Per TV Line, his last episode “will be preceded by a week-long celebration of Noah’s greatest moments across his seven years as host,” the outlet writes.

Last moth, Noah announced his exit during a Daily Show taping, telling the audience: “I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s–tty on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

Noah went on to say… “I’m really grateful to a network who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world. I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I came in for a tour of what the previous show was, and then the next thing I knew, I was handed the keys. I couldn’t have done it without [the audience], and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it without you.”

Watch his full statement via the Twitter clip below.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central.