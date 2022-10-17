MSNBC Host Calls Clarence Thomas ‘Justice Pubic Hair on My Coke Can’ | Video

*MSNBC host Tiffany Cross recently slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and referred to him as “Justice Pubic Hair on My Coke Can.”

As reported by Fox News, the comment was in reference to an allegation that Anita Hill made against Thoma 31 years ago during his Senate confirmation to join the high court. At the time, Hill accused Thomas of sexually harassing her while she worked for him as a legal adviser. She recalled the moment Thomas looked at his can of soda pop on his desk and asked her “Who put pubic hair on my Coke?”

Cross mentioned the moment during a broadcast while commemorating the anniversary of his confirmation, saying “Clarence Thomas, on this very day in 1991, Justice Pubic Hair on My Coke Can was confirmed to the Supreme Court, and even though we collectively knew how bad it was then, we didn’t know just how problematic Tom would be until now.”

Cross continued, “Now the man who succeeded Thurgood Marshall ­– becoming the second Black justice, and yet not representing the interests of black men at all – will certainly end up with an equally consequential legacy.”

She added, “For example, after benefiting from affirmative action, he was one of the 12 Black students entering Yale Law School in 1971, Justice Clayton Bigsby later firmly opposed it.”

Cross’s “Clayton Bigsby” jab is a reference to a “Black White supremacist” character in Dave Chappelle’s sketch comedy series, “Chappelle’s Show.”

She then compared Thomas to the Commander Waterford character in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“And of course, there is Commander Waterford’s staunch stance against abortion rights,” she said.

Cross also called out Thomas’ wife Ginni Thomas who is accused of aiding and abetting insurrectionists on January 6.

“There are many, many problems with Thomas, but the biggest? His insurrectionist-sympathizing, Jordan Peele ‘Get Out’-inspired wife,” Cross said.

Last month, Ginni was questioned by the January 6th Committee and Cross noted that: “Sadly we won’t get to see the Real Housewives of Insurrection’s testimony before the January 6th committee, because they reportedly reached an agreement with her to not videotape.”

