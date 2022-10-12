Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Former NBAer Ben Gordon Arrested After Hitting Son, 10, with ‘Closed Fist’ at Airport

By Ny MaGee
0

Ben Gordon
Ben Gordon (Photo by Ryan Born/WireImage for Berk Communications)

*Former NBA player Ben Gordon is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son while waiting to board a flight at LaGuardia airport Monday night.

According to New York Post, Gordon was waiting to take a flight to Chicago when he was allegedly spotted striking his son with a “closed fist” as the two were waiting for their flight. That’s when he was blocked by Port Authority cops from boarding the plane and was arrested over the alleged abuse. 

Gordon’s ex-girlfriend Ashley Banks claims a “Karen” recognized him and took advantage of the situation by sparking his arrest, Fox News reports. Banks dated Gordon from 2016 to 2020 and said the white woman who targeted him has scarred the child for life.

“The problem is the child was traumatized,” Banks told the New York Post.

OTHER NEWS: Jody Watley Joined LA Mayor Eric Garcetti & Others for Opening of Metro K Line | PHOTOS

“The child saw his father being arrested, taken away,” she continued. “He was waiting in custody until his aunt picked him up. So that is the worst part of it, you know, and so we want to really protect him.”

“We were just disappointed because you keep seeing this pattern with Black people,” she said. “And it’s sad, but like a child is traumatized from it. How do you calm a 10-year-old? He’s probably going to be scared of the police. Because he’s little.”

According to the criminal complaint, Gordon punched and yelled at his son after the boy dropped a book on the floor. 

Two Port Authority officers were reportedly injured while trying to cuff Gordon, who allegedly resisted arrest. The extent of their officers’ injuries remains unclear.

The child’s aunt took him to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital for evaluation, according to the report. Gordon has been charged with assault and resisting arrest. The child reportedly had an order of protection out against his father.

Gordon has had several run-ins with the law and struggles with mental health issues. In 2017, he was arrested for an alleged assault and robbery. He’s also been arrested for driving with a forged license and pulling fire alarms in his apartment in Los Angeles despite there being no fire, per the Yahoo report. 

Previous articleYara Shahidi Debuts New Facebook Watch Series | Watch Video Exclusive
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Lawd! RHOP’s Ashley Darby Admits to ‘Coochie Cravings’ for Husband Despite Split and Being Tired of 3-somes | WATCH

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO