Former NBAer Ben Gordon Arrested After Hitting Son, 10, with ‘Closed Fist’ at Airport

*Former NBA player Ben Gordon is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son while waiting to board a flight at LaGuardia airport Monday night.

According to New York Post, Gordon was waiting to take a flight to Chicago when he was allegedly spotted striking his son with a “closed fist” as the two were waiting for their flight. That’s when he was blocked by Port Authority cops from boarding the plane and was arrested over the alleged abuse.

Gordon’s ex-girlfriend Ashley Banks claims a “Karen” recognized him and took advantage of the situation by sparking his arrest, Fox News reports. Banks dated Gordon from 2016 to 2020 and said the white woman who targeted him has scarred the child for life.

“The problem is the child was traumatized,” Banks told the New York Post.

OTHER NEWS: Jody Watley Joined LA Mayor Eric Garcetti & Others for Opening of Metro K Line | PHOTOS

“The child saw his father being arrested, taken away,” she continued. “He was waiting in custody until his aunt picked him up. So that is the worst part of it, you know, and so we want to really protect him.”

“We were just disappointed because you keep seeing this pattern with Black people,” she said. “And it’s sad, but like a child is traumatized from it. How do you calm a 10-year-old? He’s probably going to be scared of the police. Because he’s little.”

According to the criminal complaint, Gordon punched and yelled at his son after the boy dropped a book on the floor.

Two Port Authority officers were reportedly injured while trying to cuff Gordon, who allegedly resisted arrest. The extent of their officers’ injuries remains unclear.

The child’s aunt took him to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital for evaluation, according to the report. Gordon has been charged with assault and resisting arrest. The child reportedly had an order of protection out against his father.

Gordon has had several run-ins with the law and struggles with mental health issues. In 2017, he was arrested for an alleged assault and robbery. He’s also been arrested for driving with a forged license and pulling fire alarms in his apartment in Los Angeles despite there being no fire, per the Yahoo report.