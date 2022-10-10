‘Legacy Peak,’ Starring Lucas Black And Todd Terry Is A Thrilling Faith-Based Family Movie | WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Affirm Originals and Pure Flix released a new movie, “Legacy Peak” a fun and action-packed adventure. The film follows Jason, who is on an experience to win the hearts of his girlfriend Noelle’s kids before they marry.

The plan for them to fly to her parent’s cabin days before she wraps up work quickly falls apart, and the adventure turns to a struggle to survive before this new family can start a life together.

The faith-based film stars Lucas Black (“Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”), Kyleigh M. Bakker (“Strange Friends”), Roman Engel, Todd Terry (“Vindication”), and Ina Barron. The film was directed and produced by Aaron Burns (“Overcomer”).

“Being a dad is the greatest privilege and honor of my life, but I know I couldn’t do it without my faith in Jesus and following the model that God has given me for fatherhood,” said actor Lucas Black, who plays Jason in the film. “This movie is about what real fatherhood looks like – it’s messy and chaotic and requires so much patience and grace. But in the end, the lessons learned and bonds created are unbreakable.”

EURweb spoke to actor Lucas Black about taking a break from Hollywood, his faith, and the idea of trust.

EURweb: You’ve done a lot of mainstream Hollywood films and television shows. What made you interested in doing a faith-based movie?

Lucas Black: Great question. “Legacy Peak” was an answered prayer for my family and me. I did 125 episodes on “NCIS: New Orleans;” I left in the fall of 2019 and decided to take a year off and reflect [and] connect with my Heavenly Father and seek Him. Also, connect with my wife and kids, and spend time together as a family traveling around the country. We went to 14 states in 2020. During all the chaos, we decided we were still going to stick to our plan and travel, so we did that. We did a lot of praying about the next step. There was a huge culture shift in our country, and I was praying about how God could use me to impact people in a positive way to make a difference here in our culture and how he could use my platform, and we went to a homeschool convention in Houston, Texas. There was a pastor from Loveland, Colorado; his name was Eric Ludy. And he’s one of the co-producers on Legacy Peak. We were talking about the Lord and homeschooling, and he said, ‘hey, I got a friend that has written a script that you might be interested in, and that guy was Aaron Burns, who directed and co-wrote “Legacy Peak.” About three months later, he sends me the script, and I read it, and I don’t talk to my wife about it; I ask her to read it. When she finishes reading it, she comes to me with tears in her eyes and says, ‘I don’t know why you wouldn’t be a part of this project.’

It’s just a huge answer to prayer for us. I didn’t have any representation at the time, I didn’t have an agent [or] manager, so this project came about in an unorthodox way; God kind of orchestrated the whole thing. I knew that was going to put fathers in a good light. Hopefully, they were going to be uplifted and encouraged when they watched this story; it was just a blessing. It was just a blessing to have this project fall in my lap and to be to play a character that, that I get to use, you know, masculine traits to provide and protect the innocent and to put fathers in a good light is something that’s needed right now in our culture.

EURweb.com: You hit on so many points. Many members of the faith-believing community feel society is permitting the destruction of the educational system by what the school boards are allowing into the schools.

LB: We started homeschooling in 2018, which was a huge blessing. We’ve seen what’s going on right now, especially in the past two or three years, in our government-run educational system; it’s just horrid. As parents, we got to step up, be bold, and be more involved in our children’s education. We have to let our voices be heard because it’s unacceptable. Our family values and our Christian values are [under] attack; it’s being attacked. We’ve got to step up. We’ve been complacent for far too long. We’ve had it so good in this country, but now it’s bluntly right in front of our faces, and we have to do something about it.

EURweb.com: Your character relies on faith and survival skills throughout this movie. What do you use when braving the elements of life?

LB: That’s an awesome question. I love it. I think the main thing I like about Jason’s character is that he goes to God first. Throughout the whole movie, he’s saying some prayers, and they are short prayers, but he looks to his Heavenly Father for help. He realizes he is under His authority. So anytime in life that we’re going through a struggle, a trial, that we have to go to Him, we have to go to Him in prayer, we’ve got to communicate with Him and open up the heavens and connect with Him and bring it down here to Earth, it’s a powerful thing, the power of prayer.

That’s one of the most powerful things we can do, and so I love that about Jason and his character. You have to step up and try it; you can’t be passive, and you can’t be held down with fear. That’s what I love about Jason and his character and “Legacy Peak.” When he faces some adversity, he steps up and uses what God has given him to try to help the situation, and that’s something I try to implement in my life as well.

EURweb.com: Jason has a favorite scripture that helps him in the challenging part of his life. Do you have a favorite scripture that you go to when life gets a little complicated?

LB: There are so many. If I had to pick one, I think right now, for me; it’s Ephesians 6. Apostle Paul talks about putting the full armor of God on so we can face the devil’s schemes [and] can conquer them. That’s one of my favorites because we’re in a spiritual battle. He talks about being in spiritual warfare and that our fight is not against flesh and blood, so that’s a big scripture for me. We’ve got to stand up and speak the truth in love because right now, we can see the truth is being twisted. The enemy, the devil, is on the attack. He’s trying to deceive us, just like when he tempted Jesus in the wilderness. He’s using parts of Scripture and twisting it to deceive us, to make us think that his ways are the best, so we have to be knowledgeable about God’s word and point people to the truth.

EURweb.com: Jason is with his girlfriend’s kids, and they must learn to trust one another. Are you a trusting person?

LB: That’s something you would probably have to ask my wife. But I would have to say that I am. I try to be as honest as I can be all the time. I’ve tried to build that trust with my kids. I think it’s important for us, as parents, to be transparent with our children. When our emotions get the best of us, and we mess up, we react in a way that’s not loving. We need to come to them, tell them we’re sorry, and ask for forgiveness. That builds trust. They recognize that, so I think transparency is a huge part of building trust with those you love, especially in your immediate family and with your kids. So that’s something I try to implement in my life. What I love about Legacy Peak is Jason realizes that throughout this journey that they’re going on in the wilderness, he opens up to the kids and becomes transparent, he tells them about his past and what he’s struggling with, and they love him for in a way that he probably didn’t realize.

EURweb.com: Why do you think trust is challenging to build and easily broken?

LB: That’s a tough one. I think there’s probably something in us that we’re a little bit guarded because of our insecurities. Maybe there’s some pain in our lives that we might have been victims of, and it’s hard to forgive. I feel like forgiveness is one of those topics we can’t do on our own, and I’ve always felt like it takes the power of God; it takes Jesus Christ entering our hearts for us to forgive someone.

If we hang on to that bitterness, it will ball up on the inside of us, so it’s going to be hard for us to trust someone if we haven’t forgiven someone that’s offended us. We live in a fallen world, and so we’re going to run across people that aren’t trustworthy. I think that’s okay. I think we should be on guard. But we have to use discernment, we have to use wisdom, and we have to choose our words carefully, make sure we’re speaking words of life so that we don’t lose that trust quickly.

“Legacy Peak” is one of 10 original movies and series streaming exclusively on Pure Flix in 2022. For more information visit here.