Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Dahmer Fanatics Warned Not to Dress Up As Serial Killer for Halloween

By Ny MaGee
0

Dahmer
Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer (Photo by Curt Borgwardt/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

*Several Twitter users have issued warnings to folks who are glorifying serial killer Jeffery Dahmer. 

The new Netflix series “DAHMER-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” remains at the #1 spot as the most viewed title on the platform. Dahmer’s popularity is at an all-time high and there are expectations that newfound fans of the cannible murderer will dress up as him for Halloween,  The Sun reports. 

“If you dress up as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween just know you getting robbed,” wrote a Twitter user, as noted by Vlad TV

“If I see anyone dressed up as Jeffery Dahmer for Halloween you gettin bitch slapped,” wrote another user, per the report. 

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Slams Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Series: ‘If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged’

“The fact that there are literal adults defending the idea of dressing as jeffery dahmer for halloween…and they say our generation is the problem,” another commenter added.

“Some of you are sick for trying to dress as Jeffery Dahmer for Halloween. there’s a huge difference between dressing as a fictional killer vs a real one. think of the victims families,” Tweeted another person.

In the Netflix series, Evan Peters portrays Dahmer, who murdered 17 men and boys from 1978 to 1991. He also ate many of his victims. One scene in the series recreates the emotional courtroom reaction of Rita Isbell –the sister of Errol Lindsey, one of Dahmer’s victims. Isbell reacted to the series in a new interview with Insider

“When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself—when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said.”

She continued, “If I didn’t know any better, I would’ve thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That’s why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then.”

Netflix series
Evan Peters as Dahmer in new Netflix series

Isbell also added, “I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”

She also called on Netflix to compensate the victims’ children, such as Lindsey’s daughter.

“I’m not money hungry, and that’s what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid,” Isbell said. “I could even understand it if they gave some of the money to the victims’ children. Not necessarily their families. I mean, I’m old. I’m very, very comfortable. But the victims have children and grandchildren. If the show benefited them in some way, it wouldn’t feel so harsh and careless. It’s sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed. The episode with me was the only part I saw. I didn’t watch the whole show. I don’t need to watch it. I lived it. I know exactly what happened.”

Dahmer was killed in prison by a fellow inmate in 1994.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

