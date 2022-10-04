Trevor Noah Didn’t Tell Comedy Central Bosses About Bombshell Exit Decision

*Trevor Noah’s bosses at Comedy Central were allegedly left in the dark about his decision to exit “The Daily Show” after 7 years.

Noah reportedly had a meeting with Chris McCarthy, president, and C.E.O. of MTV Entertainment Group, the day before his big announcement and he did not mention his exit plan, RadarOnline.com reports. Sources told Puck that Noah blindsided Comedy Central executives, “The Daily Show” staff as well as members of his team.

Insiders claim “the daily grind of the show had been difficult for Noah given his busy schedule,” RadarOnline.com writes.

Noah announced on Sept. 29 that he is exiting “The Daily Show” and now fans are speculating about who will take his place.

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

Craig Kilborn served as the original host of the long-running late-night series when it premiered in 1996. Jon Stewart took over from 1999 to 2015 and then Noah became the host. As reported by Radar, Noah signed a 5-year extension in 2017 to keep hosting the show through 2022.

A few names of potential new hosts to replace Noah include Samantha Bee, Larry Wilmore, Desus Nice, Desi Lydic, and Roy Wood Jr., as reported by TheStreet.com. “That Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is reportedly a frontrunner to fill the spot.

“There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years,” said Noah on last Thursday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” PEOPLE reports.

“It’s been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it’s been,” the host continued.

“It’s something that I never expected, and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we’ve gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, the more pandemic,” said Noah. “And I realized that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly.”

Noah went on to say… “I’m really grateful to a network who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world. I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I came in for a tour of what the previous show was, and then the next thing I knew, I was handed the keys. I couldn’t have done it without [the audience], and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it without you.”

Noah is expected to continue hosting until late 2023.