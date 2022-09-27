Nelly Fans React After He Claims Country Singers Are Better Athletes Than Rappers | Watch

*According to Nelly, when it comes to the best athletes in entertainment, the rapper says country singers take the crown.

Nelly told his fans and followers on Instagram that he and some friends recently debated this very topic, Hot New Hip Hop reports.

“We had a long-ass debate last night on who had the best athletes in entertainment,” says Nelly in the video below. “A large majority of everybody was yelling Hip Hop had the best athletes. So I was saying, I can see that but listen, since I been bridging the gap, running with these country boys, I noticed that it’s some athletes over here. And they ain’t bullshittin’; they can hold they own. I bet I can round up a bunch of country brothas to hoop that … it ain’t gon’ be no walk in the park.”

He continued: “So I’m tellin’ right now, any of you Hip Hop rap artists right now … get that bag of course … run it up! Get any Hip Hop or rap artist you want and let’s line up this game and I’ma get these country brothas.

Nelly’s remarks left many fans puzzled, with one person noting in the comments section that his statement is “the most random sh*t i’ve ever heard.”

Another Instagram user asked, “When did musicians become athletes?”

A third said, “We need to go back to only seeing celebrities on tmz n mtv jamz.”

One person asked why Nelly used the “glitter face effect” to deliver his message.

