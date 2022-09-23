Trailer Drops for M. Night Shyamalan’s New Thriller ‘Knock at the Cabin’ | Watch

*The official trailer has dropped for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film titled “Knock at the Cabin.”

I’m a huge fan of Shyamalan’s work, and it was an honor to peak to him about his Apple TV series “Servant.” I’m over the moon about this new project which centers on the four horsemen of the apocalypse.

Per an official synopsis (via Indie Wire), “while vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

Check out the trailer below.

“Knock at the Cabin” is an adaptation of the horror novel “The Cabin at the End of the World,” penned by A” Head Full of Ghosts” author Paul G. Tremblay. The film reunites Shyamalan with Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint, who starred in “Servant,” as well as Nikki Amuka from the director’s 2021 film “Old”.

The film will certainly appeal to the LGBTQIAMAP+ community as the parents are reportedly played by two men, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge, and of course, their child is Asian, according to reports. The strangers are played by Amuka, Grint, Dave Bautista, and Abby Quinn.

During shooting, Shyamalan tweeted (per Collider), “One week finished on #knockatthecabin such intricate performances this week. Very dark, emotional film. One take shook me up so much I had to walk away to collect myself. Hopefully you’ll feel it as well when you guys see it.”

Shyamalan co-wrote Cabin with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. It’s scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 3, 2023.