Friday, September 23, 2022
HomeEntertainmentFilm
Film

Trailer Drops for M. Night Shyamalan’s New Thriller ‘Knock at the Cabin’ | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

Knock at the Cabin poster
Credit: Twitter

*The official trailer has dropped for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film titled “Knock at the Cabin.” 

I’m a huge fan of Shyamalan’s work, and it was an honor to peak to him about his Apple TV series “Servant.” I’m over the moon about this new project which centers on the four horsemen of the apocalypse. 

Per an official synopsis (via Indie Wire), “while vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: A Conversation with M. Night Shyamalan About His Psychological Thriller Series ‘Servant’ [EUR Exclusive]

“Knock at the Cabin” is an adaptation of the horror novel “The Cabin at the End of the World,” penned by A” Head Full of Ghosts” author Paul G. Tremblay. The film reunites Shyamalan with Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint, who starred in “Servant,” as well as Nikki Amuka from the director’s 2021 film “Old”. 

The film will certainly appeal to the LGBTQIAMAP+ community as the parents are reportedly played by two men, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge, and of course, their child is Asian, according to reports. The strangers are played by Amuka, Grint, Dave Bautista, and Abby Quinn.

During shooting, Shyamalan tweeted (per Collider), “One week finished on #knockatthecabin such intricate performances this week. Very dark, emotional film. One take shook me up so much I had to walk away to collect myself. Hopefully you’ll feel it as well when you guys see it.”

Shyamalan co-wrote Cabin with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. It’s scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 3, 2023.

Previous articleNew Study Shows Black Waitresses Earn Less Tips Than White Men
Next articleNia Long Responds to Support Amid Ime Udoka Suspension Drama
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO