Friday, September 23, 2022
HomeNews
News

Drug Overdose Death Rates Increasing in Black Communities

By Ny MaGee
0

Fentanyl
Interaction medicamenteuse, alcoolisme, grossesse, opiacés, fentanyl, overdose – Laboratoire comme Johnson & Johnson, McKessen, AmerisourceBergen et Cardinal Health

*According to researchers, Fentanyl deaths are increasing in Black communities.

Middle-aged Black men and American Indians reportedly have the highest death rates due to drug overdoses. According to a report from JAMA Network Open, last year, overdose death rates among Black men ages 35 to 64 were higher than any other group. Between 2018 and 2021, deaths involving fentanyl nearly tripled for this demographic. 

In 2018, middle-aged American Indian and Alaska Native people between the ages of 35 to 64 had the highest rate of deaths linked to drug overdoses.

Per the study: “Findings also suggest the urgent need for education on dangers of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Reducing overdose mortality disparities may include expanding access to naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and treatments for substance use disorders to disproportionately affected populations.”

READ MORE: 50 Cent Catches Heat for Insensitive Post About Michael K. Williams’ Alleged Drug Overdose

Here’s more from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

  • In 2020, the overdose death rate among Black males 65 years and older was nearly seven times that of White males 65 years and older.
  • Black people 15–24 years old experienced the largest rate increase (86 percent) compared with changes seen in other age/race groups during 2019–2020.
  • Overdose death rates for AI/AN (American Indian and Alaska Native) women 25–44 years of age were nearly two times that of White women 25–44 years of age.

“The increase in overdose deaths and widening disparities are alarming,” said CDC Acting Principal Deputy Director Dr. Debra Houry, M.D., M.P.H. “Overdose deaths are preventable, and we must redouble our efforts to make overdose prevention a priority. We will continue to support and work collaboratively with communities like we do with CDC’s Overdose Data to Action (OD2A). Providing tailored tools and resources to combat overdose and address underlying risk factors will ultimately help reduce health disparities and save lives.”

Read more here.

Previous articleSharon Osbourne Claims She Was Punished by CBS for Slamming Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview
Next articleYung Miami Grills Latto About Her Sex Life on ‘Caresha Please’ | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO