*Malia Obama is allegedly NOT pregnant by rapper Future, despite rumors suggesting otherwise.

The 24-year-old daughter of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama is at the center of wild reports that she is expecting her first child with the 38-year-old rapper.

The Instagram account “Rapstreet. TV” reportedly started the rumor, writing in a post on Sept. 6: “BREAKING: It is being reported that #future and Malia Obama are expecting their first child together. This news came as a shock to many as the relationship between Malia and Future was kept secret until now. Sources are not sure how long Malia has been pregnant but reportedly have been informed by sources close to Future that the rapper’s been “smashing dah b*tch” for a while now 😳 Y’all happy for Malia and Future or nah⁉️”

As reported by Your Tango, the false rumor quickly spread like wildfire across social media, with one Twitter user writing: “I can’t even take Obama serious nomore cause why is yo daughter pregnant by future.”

“Malia Obama pregnant by Future is not the news I expected to see today,” wrote another commenter.

“Finding out Malia Obama is pregnant with Future’s baby,” one TikTok user wrote in a textpost over her video, including the audio, “what on earth is going on in the house of commons.”

Others were not easily fooled and they called out the bamboozle.

“How did Malia Obama and Future wind up in the same sentence. Y’all are lame,” one person t weeted

“The way folks are spreading the Malia Obama and Future rumors it’s no wonder why neither girls plan opening up their social media accounts and honestly I don’t blame them,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail recently published pictures of Malia out and about in Los Angeles with her alleged new boyfriend Dawit Eklund, 32, co-founder of the Washington D.C-based record label 1432 R. Prior to Eklund, Malia dated fellow student Rory Farquharson.

During a visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Michelle Obama confirmed that her daughter, a Harvard Univerity graduate, is dating Eklund.

“Now they’re bringing grown men home,” she said, as reported by MadameNoire. “Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes and they are doing well.”