Karamo Brown to Unpack Tough Conversations on New Talk Show

*Karamo Brown, known as one of the Fab Five on the hit Netflix series “Queer Eye,” is speaking out about what viewers can expect from his new talk show, “Karamo.”

He will use the platform to unpack personal experiences and a myriad of topics, including infidelity, race, and relationships, according to a description of the show, per CNN. Some of the upcoming topics are posted on the official website.

“One of the things that I give full credit to for ‘Queer Eye’ is that it allowed me to hone my skills and being able to give you real, sustainable, chunky, juicy advice that is not full of fluff, but in a concise moment,” Brown said in a new interview with TheWrap.

Brown told the out that some of his inspiration was pulled from popular TV hosts he grew up watching, such as Oprah Winfrey, Phil Donahue and Montel Williams.

“It made me feel connected,” Brown said of watching those shows. “And so what I take from them is, first of all, the fun. Every single one of them, though they were talking to everyday people, they all had fun. And I like to laugh and I like having a good time. I also take the heart and empathy from each of them. And then, what I love about Oprah and Montel, and even Donahue in his days, they all have swag, and let me tell you something, I’m gonna be coming cute. I’m going to be coming out here with an outfit … I want to look nice.”

Karamo will host his daytime talker show while continuing to work on the “Queer Eye” series.

“Listen, as long as Netflix wants to take us back – we’re in the middle of shooting right now and I’m doing both. And I do not want to give up those four yahoos for anything because I love them so much,” he said of his cohosts Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.

Meanwhile, Brown wants to have tough conversations with guests on his talk show.

“On my show, I have to call a spade a spade, and I have sometimes only 15 minutes to do it,” Brown tells EW. “Queer Eye, I can spend a whole week with someone. I’m able to talk them through and be gentle with it. But I’m in a moment right now where it’s like, ‘We got to call this BS. This is BS and if you want to accept the BS quickly, we can start to grow.’ I think people are not used to that.”

In one upcoming episode, a guest turns over their smartphone to allow the producers to search through it.

“I have a whole team that literally unlocks someone’s phone all the way back to 10 years,” Brown said. “Even if you think you deleted something, we find it.”

He added, “I do that because we live in a digital age where people are like, ‘I don’t know this person,’ and our phones do know us because we do everything on it. If you give me permission, I’m going to find the information you need so that you can grow and get to the next place.”

Per The Wrap, Karamo’s new talk show “will debut on WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, WPHL Philadelphia, WATL Atlanta, WLVI Boston, WKCF Orlando, WSVN Miami and WJW Cleveland and other stations from Nexstar, Weigel, Sinclair, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Scripps, Capital, Bahakel, Block, CW Plus and Mission Broadcasting,” the outlet writes.

Check local listings here.