*“I heard the beat,” said Reggae/Dance Hall’s Christopher Martin about his latest single “Guaranteed” off the VP Records imprint. “It gave me the energy…and the melody came easy.”

The “Guaranteed” single is an energetic love song and I love the beat too. Its music video is energetic and fun to watch. Christopher Martin is the hottest artist in the Jamaican Reggae/Dance Hall world right now. In 2005 he won the Jamaican version of American Idol, Digicel’s Rising Stars and he hasn’t looked back since debuting with the single “Love is All We Need.”

“I just want my music heard at the farthest places. I want to be the ambassador for my country,” he said sincerely. “I want to propel others…the sky is the limit.”

The “Guaranteed” music video joins his other releases on Youtube, which has garnered him 28.8 million views and 215,000 followers. Christopher Martin is pulling in 884,000 listeners a month on Spotify with 244,000 followers. On Pandora, he has accumulated 33.5 million streams on 123, 300 stations.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘I Was Not Demoted’ – Don Lemon on Move to Co-anchor of New CNN Morning Show | WATCH

“I wrote it,” he pointed out to me about the single because I said the whole project is a hit – lyrics, beats, vocals, his video performance, and the video and music production. “The concept (for the song) came from life.”

I pointed out to Christopher that at times on the “Guaranteed” single it sounded like he was rapping, and he said, “I’m naturally a singer. That beat gave me the opportunity to rapid sing…we call it singjaying…it’s really effective.”

Martin’s past material include the last single “You’ll Never Find,” and before that “Paper Living,” “Cheaters’ Prayer,” “I’m a Big Deal,” and so many more.

“Yea man, I live for it. I come alive. I love it,” Christopher said when I mentioned he looked like he was having fun in the music video for the “Guaranteed” (VP Records) single. www.VPRecords.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,500 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference