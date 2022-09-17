Saturday, September 17, 2022
Artist Spotlight

The Pulse of Entertainment: Reggae’s Christopher Martin Releases ‘Guaranteed’ Single and Music Video | WATCH

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
0

Christopher Martin
Christopher Martin releases ‘Guaranteed’ single and music video via VP Records

*“I heard the beat,” said Reggae/Dance Hall’s Christopher Martin about his latest single “Guaranteed” off the VP Records imprint. “It gave me the energy…and the melody came easy.”

The “Guaranteed” single is an energetic love song and I love the beat too. Its music video is energetic and fun to watch. Christopher Martin is the hottest artist in the Jamaican Reggae/Dance Hall world right now. In 2005 he won the Jamaican version of American Idol, Digicel’s Rising Stars and he hasn’t looked back since debuting with the single “Love is All We Need.”

“I just want my music heard at the farthest places. I want to be the ambassador for my country,” he said sincerely. “I want to propel others…the sky is the limit.”

The “Guaranteed” music video joins his other releases on Youtube, which has garnered him 28.8 million views and 215,000 followers. Christopher Martin is pulling in 884,000 listeners a month on Spotify with 244,000 followers. On Pandora, he has accumulated 33.5 million streams on 123, 300 stations.

“I wrote it,” he pointed out to me about the single because I said the whole project is a hit – lyrics, beats, vocals, his video performance, and the video and music production. “The concept (for the song) came from life.”

I pointed out to Christopher that at times on the “Guaranteed” single it sounded like he was rapping, and he said, “I’m naturally a singer. That beat gave me the opportunity to rapid sing…we call it singjaying…it’s really effective.”

Martin’s past material include the last single “You’ll Never Find,” and before that “Paper Living,” “Cheaters’ Prayer,” “I’m a Big Deal,” and so many more.

“Yea man, I live for it. I come alive. I love it,” Christopher said when I mentioned he looked like he was having fun in the music video for the “Guaranteed” (VP Records) single.  www.VPRecords.com

