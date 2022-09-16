‘I Was Not Demoted’ – Don Lemon on Move to Co-anchor of New CNN Morning Show | WATCH

*As we reported earlier, Don Lemon will lose his primetime CNN show on weeknights to co-anchor the network’s reimagined morning show with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins

The new morning show will debut later in the year with a new name, format, and set — and signals the end of “Don Lemon Tonight” after an eight-year run. CNN did not announce any plans for how it will fill Lemon’s primetime slot, which has long lagged behind Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle’ in the ratings”

CNN CEO Chris Licht, who had previously signaled that he planned to shake up the network’s morning programming, praised his newly named team.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” Licht said in a statement.

“We have a new boss.” Don Lemon talks about CNN moving him from nights to early mornings, denies he’s been asked to “move to the right”. pic.twitter.com/i4M3dSgNQU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 16, 2022

Of course, there are the haters/critics out there on Twitter who see it as simple as Lemon being demoted.

Well, Lemon expressed his views on the situation himself during a recent broadcast, addressing the rumors head-on.

“For all of those who are out there saying he ‘moved’ me, he asked me and I said yes. I could have said no. This is my show, I have a contract with this show. I decided that I would take him up on that and take this journey with him,” Lemon said.

“This is not someone saying, ‘You must move to the right, Don Lemon, you must not be so — give so much of your perspective,'” Lemon said on CNN, emphasizing that he chose to make the move to mornings.”

Lemon added: “None of that has happened … I was not demoted. This is an opportunity for me to create something around me, and I get to work with two great ladies.”

Some Twitter users didn’t buy it, seeing it as a punishment for Lemon over his outspoken liberal views.

One person tweeted, “Don Lemon gets demoted, losing the highly rated prime time show named after him, to be relegated to a losing morning slot show, that he now shares with people who will push more Tr*mp friendly talking points, in the name of “balance.'”

Meanwhile, Lemon’s new morning co-anchor Kaitlan Collins tweeted that she was “so thrilled and humbled” by the shakeup.