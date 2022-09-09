Friday, September 9, 2022
Racist Soldier Enrolled in Army to be ‘More Proficient in Killing’ Black People

By Ny MaGee
*A former soldier with ties to racist extremists has been federally charged for lying on his security clearance application. Killian M. Ryan reportedly claimed that he enlisted in the Army to be “more proficient in killing” Black people. 

Ryan was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and held the rank of specialist, NBC News reports. A spokesperson with the XVIII Airborne Corps said on Thursday that Ryan was taken into custody on Aug. 26. He “was separated from the Army for serious misconduct,” the statement said.

According to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, Ryan used his social media accounts to threaten violence against Black people, military.com reports. His accounts also highlighted his ties with people “associated with racially motivated extremism,” according to an affidavit filed Aug. 25 in U.S. District Court for Eastern North Carolina. 

“I serve for combat experience so I’m more proficient in killing n—–s,” Ryan wrote in one social media post on May 27, 2021, two weeks after the enlisted in the Army, according to the report. His personal email address “NaziAce1488,” is a reference to Adolf Hitler and American white supremacy.

BLM
Ryan’s ties to white nationalism were uncovered during an investigation into his claims that he had no relationship with his father, a convicted felon. A probe into his social media activity prooved otherwise, as the two frequently talked. 

Ryan is accused of lying on a questionnaire for his security clearance about whether he advocated for terroristic acts of violence. He was reportedly arrested in Cumberland County, North Carolina on one charge of knowingly making a false statement.

His arrest comes amid the Pentagon’s alleged cracked down on white supremacists in the ranks. 

“The U.S. Army does not tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks. The Army prohibits military personnel from participating in extremist organizations and activities. There is no place for extremism in the Army,”t he Airborne Corps spokesperson, NBC News reports.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

