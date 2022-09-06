Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Shereé Whitfield Finally Debuts She by Sheree, Fans Compare It to Shein

By Ny MaGee
Shereé Whitfield RHOA
Photo Credit: Twitter.com

*Sunday’s season finale of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” saw Shereé Whitfield put on the She by Shereé fashion show 14 years after her first attempt ended disastrously. 

“At this point, I’ve done everything I can do,” Whitfield told cameras during a confessional, per PEOPLE. “The venue is booked, but the clothes, that’s another story.”

Whitfield did admit to having some struggles with the production of her pieces.

“I outsourced some work to a production house in New York, and she promised she would have everything in time, but right now, she has nothing to me,” she said. “I don’t know what I’m getting, how many pieces I’m getting, and I’m getting frustrated.”

READ MORE: Love in the Air? RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield on Dating ‘Love & Marriage Huntsville’ Star Martell Holt

“I’m seeing red,” the reality star continued. “I am beginning to have flashbacks, PTSD from the fashion show with no fashion 14 years ago. I am still embarrassed. I cannot, will not allow that to happen again.”

Meanwhile, social media users are comparing She by Sheree to items sold by the affordable online outlet Shein.

As reported by Page Six, Sheree is being slammed for selling a $130 gray two-piece athleisure set that is identical to versions sold by Shein and Amazon for a fraction of the price.

“Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices,” one person tweeted.

“Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA,” added another, according to the report.

“So after 10+ years of no fashion, you just put your name in a look alike Jeffree Star logo, printed it in a Ali Express/Shein garment and charged it 130$?!” another user tweeted.

“Gurl How dreadful! We were rooting for you smh. She by Sheree? More [like] She by Shein Express wtf?! You know what #RHOA.”

Sunday night’s “RHOA” finale saw Whitfield’s castmates support her She by Shereé debut.

After the merchandise went live on Sunday, the website allegedly crashed due to “overwhelming interest” and an “influx of love,” according to Sheree. She noted that the issue was “being worked on”.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

