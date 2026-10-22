Uh Oh. The Feds Got Her! Virginia Sen. Louise Lucas Indicted in Alleged Marijuana Trafficking Scheme | WATCH

Federal prosecutors accuse the 82-year-old Democratic leader and six others of operating an illegal marijuana enterprise. Lucas denies wrongdoing and questions the timing of the charges.

L. Louise Lucas – screenshot2

*Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, one of the most powerful Black lawmakers in Virginia politics, was indicted Thursday on federal charges accusing her of helping operate a multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking enterprise.

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The 82-year-old Democrat faces allegations involving racketeering, money laundering, drug trafficking and public corruption, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Six other people, including her two daughters and a grandson, were also charged in the sweeping federal investigation.

Prosecutors allege Lucas used her position as Virginia Senate president pro tempore and chair of the powerful Finance and Appropriations Committee to protect the operation and advance its financial interests.

But Lucas is fighting back, denying wrongdoing and suggesting the prosecution is politically motivated.

Prosecutors Allege a Multimillion-Dollar Marijuana Operation

According to the 45-page federal indictment, Lucas and her alleged associates participated in a yearslong operation involving the distribution of more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Federal authorities allege the enterprise generated millions of dollars through cannabis-related businesses, including a Portsmouth establishment known as The Cannabis Outlet.

Although Virginia permits adults to possess limited amounts of marijuana, recreational retail sales are not yet legally authorized.

Investigators also accuse Lucas of using her political influence to shape marijuana licensing legislation in ways that could financially benefit the alleged operation.

The indictment describes alleged financial arrangements, intercepted communications and transactions that prosecutors say support their case.

Lucas surrendered to federal authorities Thursday morning.

Louise Lucas Fires Back at Federal Charges

Lucas has rejected the allegations and portrayed the investigation as an attempt to silence her political voice.

“I grew up under Jim Crow. I’ve seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them,” she said in a statement reported by Just the News.

She added, “I’m not new to this. I’m true to this.”

Her attorney, Brian Woolfolk, also challenged the proceedings.

“This is the circus we always expected it to be,” Woolfolk told the Associated Press, adding that the defense would respond further after reviewing the details.

Lucas has served in the Virginia Senate since 1992 and became the first Black woman elected to Portsmouth’s City Council in 1984.

Justice Department Denies Political Retaliation

The timing of the indictment has drawn scrutiny because it comes less than two weeks before the November midterm elections.

Lucas herself is not on the ballot, but her daughter Lisa Lucas-Burke, also charged in the case, is running for Portsmouth City Council.

Attorney General Todd Blanche denied that political retaliation motivated the prosecution, saying the investigation began before President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

“We don’t do political paybacks,” Blanche said during Thursday’s announcement.

The FBI previously searched Lucas’ legislative office and a cannabis business in May, bringing the investigation into public view.

The charges now place one of Virginia’s most influential lawmakers at the center of a major federal criminal case.

An indictment is not a conviction, and Lucas and the other defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

L. Louise Lucas – screenshot

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