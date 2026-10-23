Samuel L. Jackson Rules the Suburbs in ‘Frisco King’ Teaser | WATCH

The "Tulsa King" spinoff premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+ with a two-episode debut.

Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the teaser art for Frisco King, Season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Marco Grob/Paramount+

*Samuel L. Jackson is ready to rule the suburbs.

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Paramount+ has dropped the official teaser for “Frisco King,” the “Tulsa King” spinoff starring Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr.

The series premieres Dec. 18 with two episodes, and new installments will follow every Friday. It streams exclusively on Paramount+.

Taylor Sheridan wrote the show, which follows Lee, a veteran New Orleans gangster, as he settles in Frisco, Texas. Behind the town’s manicured lawns, he finds a world of opportunity for a hustler with his skills.

Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lee quickly builds a crew that includes an eager young protégé, a dependable driver and an assortment of oddball associates. Together, they grow modest schemes into a thriving operation. As his power expands, so does the danger, and Lee must keep outsmarting everyone around him.

Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate and Savanna Gann round out the cast. Sylvester Stallone, star of “Tulsa King,” makes a special appearance.

Fans first met Lee during Season 3 of “Tulsa King.” As EURweb previously reported, the character shares a long history with Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi, who saved Lee’s life in federal prison. When New York mobsters order Lee to kill Dwight, he refuses and heads for Texas instead.

The project was originally developed under the title “NOLA King,” a nod to Lee’s New Orleans roots.

Christina Alexandra Voros and Michael Friedman each directed four episodes, with Voros helming the pilot. Both also serve as executive producers.

Jackson executive produces alongside Sheridan and Stallone. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Keith Cox are also executive producers.

Check out the teaser trailer for “Frisco King” below.

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