Muhammad Ali’s New Wheaties Box Costs $19.64 — Here’s Why

The collectible features Ali and "The Greatest" star Jaalen Best, with a price that honors the night the boxing legend made history.

Muhammad Ali Jalen Best Wheaties Boxes

*Muhammad Ali is returning to the Wheaties box, and this time, the price tag tells a story all its own.

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The limited-edition collectible costs exactly $19.64, a tribute to the year Ali shocked the boxing world by defeating Sonny Liston for the heavyweight championship.

But there’s another twist: The new Muhammad Ali Wheaties box features actor Jaalen Best, who portrays the legendary fighter in Prime Video’s upcoming series, “The Greatest.”

The special packaging has two display sides, allowing fans to showcase either the real-life boxing icon or the actor bringing his story to television.

And for collectors, the combination of boxing history, Hollywood and a little nostalgia could make this particular cereal box worth keeping long after breakfast.

Muhammad Ali – screenshot

Why 1964 Changed Muhammad Ali’s Life Forever

On February 25, 1964, a 22-year-old fighter still known as Cassius Clay stepped into the ring against heavyweight champion Sonny Liston in Miami Beach.

Liston was the feared favorite, but Clay delivered one of boxing’s biggest upsets when Liston failed to answer the bell for the seventh round.

The victory launched a new chapter in sports history.

Soon afterward, Clay publicly embraced the name Muhammad Ali, becoming a cultural figure whose influence would extend far beyond boxing.

His outspoken positions on race, religion and the Vietnam War eventually made him one of the most recognizable and consequential athletes of the 20th century.

That history explains the unusual $19.64 price of the new Wheaties collectible.

According to ESSENCE, the box marks Ali’s fourth appearance on the iconic orange packaging, following previous editions in 1999, 2012 and 2021.

Muhammad Ali Returns as “The Greatest” Heads to Prime Video

The commemorative release coincides with the November 4 premiere of “The Greatest,” an authorized scripted series exploring Ali’s personal life, boxing career and public convictions.

Best stars as Ali, with Lonnie Ali, the boxer’s widow, serving as an executive producer.

Michael B. Jordan and Shawn Carter are also among the project’s executive producers.

EURweb previously covered the first look at Prime Video’s Muhammad Ali series, which introduces Best in the demanding title role.

The limited-edition Wheaties box goes on sale October 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern through Wheaties’ official online store, while supplies last.

For fans, it’s more than another celebrity cereal box. It’s a reminder of the night a young fighter became heavyweight champion—and began changing the world outside the ring, too.

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