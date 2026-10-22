Iman Shumpert Warns Young Athletes: ‘Talk to Girls Before You Get Some Money’

The former NBA champion shares his views on dating and wealth after his divorce from Teyana Taylor, recalling an embarrassing teenage experience.

(L-R) Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend Luda Day Pop Up Party at Traffik on September 1, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

*Iman Shumpert wants young athletes to start dating long before the money starts rolling in.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

The former NBA champion shared that advice on “SideHustlin’ with Kristi K,” EssentiallySports reports.

“Talk to girls before you get some money,” Shumpert said. “And then you won’t feel the pressure. There’s so many dudes that they never got a girl till they got some money. So they don’t know how to do anything but show them that they got money.”

Shumpert’s own lessons about money took shape in a house with a bad roof. During a high school date at his family’s place, a storm sent water through the ceiling, and he went straight for a pot to collect the water. He told the story on the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast about two years ago.

Iman Shumpert arrives at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Getty Images)

“We kind of like knew the spot cuz we knew we needed to replace the roof or whatever,” he said. “I remember seeing her face look like ‘How you know to go right there with the pot like what.'”

The date ended almost as soon as it began when her mom showed up.

In the NBA, he reportedly let his brother and a financial advisor manage half of each paycheck out of his sight. Believing he had only pocket change on hand kept his spending in check.

Shumpert went on to marry Teyana Taylor in 2016. However, the couple split in 2023, and they finalized their divorce in July 2024. Together, they share two daughters.

Watch Iman’s latest podcast interview below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jay-Z Reportedly Picks Himself for 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE