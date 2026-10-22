Zeddy Will Lands Major Network Deal for New Comedy Series— Breaks Down in Tears as His Mom Rushes to Celebrate/ WATCH

The Queensbridge-bred viral star's new scripted comedy series scores a network partnership, prompting an emotional celebration with his mother and cast at a New York red-carpet screening.

Mom hugs Zeddy at Premiere (photo Daniel J Vasquez)

*Zeddy Will has given the internet plenty of reasons to laugh, but his latest career milestone brought him to tears.

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The rapper, Tik Tok star and comedian’srise from viral internet sensation to multi-platform entertainer reached a major milestone this month when his upcoming scripted dramedy, #ZEDDY, Going Viral Is A Full-Time Job secured a network partnership.

The announcement came at a New York red-carpet screening, coordinated by top PR firm The Legion Media Group, where the news sparked an emotional moment that quickly became one of the night’s most memorable scenes.

Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers was there for EURweb to bring you the tea.

Zeddy Will, Jazmyn Summers (photo Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya)

Zeddy had only just learned about the deal that evening. Overcome with emotion, he broke down in tears as the magnitude of the announcement sank in. His mother rushed to embrace him, sharing in his joy, as cast members and crew quickly gathered around him to celebrate.

It was a powerful, unscripted moment for an entertainer whose rise has played out across social media, music and digital culture. Behind the viral videos, millions of views and growing celebrity profile was a son experiencing the reality of a dream taking shape—with his mother and creative team right there to witness it.

# Zeddy Series Poster (courtesy of PowerMoves)

The announcement marks a significant step for the six-episode scripted dramedy that brings the humor, hilarious characters and unpredictable personality of the internet sensation into a larger storytelling format. The series’ production company PowerMoves Inc. announced the network partnership during the screening, with the network expected to reveal additional details about distribution and the series’ release plans at a later date.

From Viral Videos to Scripted Television

Written and directed by Matthew Coole, #ZEDDY follows a young aspiring content creator who drops out of college in pursuit of fame. As a series of increasingly ridiculous situations turns his attempts at creating content into viral success, he must navigate newfound attention, relationships, ambition and the chaos that comes with internet notoriety.

Director Matt Coole ( (photo Daniel J Vasquez)

The six-episode dramedy blends physical comedy, coming-of-age storytelling and the realities of creator culture. Its influences include classic Black television and contemporary series such as Barber Shop, A Different World, Bel-Air and Atlanta.

The project began taking shape two years ago, while Zeddy was simultaneously building his music career. What started with the creative chemistry between Zeddy and Coole in their “Grandpa and Zeddy” skits eventually developed into a larger scripted concept.

For Coole, the creative approach was simple: allow Zeddy’s natural personality to lead.

“All we had to do was let him be himself”

That authenticity could prove central to the series’ appeal. Zeddy’s audience has grown accustomed to his unpredictable humor and willingness to push a joke to the limit. #ZEDDY takes that familiar energy and places it inside a fictional world populated by creators, influencers, musicians and streamers trying to turn internet attention into opportunity.

Zeddy’s Music Moves

The television announcement arrives as Zeddy’s music career continues to build momentum.

His latest 12-track EP, #Zeddy, was released through PowerMoves Inc. / Vydia alongside the official music video for “BOW BOW BOW,” the viral hit that’s been generating attention across streaming platforms and social media.

As of mid-October, the original recording and its remix have already generated over 6 million Spotify streams, excluding the sped-up version. The original sound has accumulated more than 615 million TikTok views.

Director Matt Coole ( (photo Daniel J Vasquez)

The remix features Johnniedamnd, Big Boogie and Kstylis. The EP also includes collaborations with Moliy, Annalise Azadian, IyanaKamil, Rollingstone P and YK Niece.

The project showcases Zeddy’s range, moving between high-energy records, melodic tracks and songs that touch on relationships, ambition and the realities of building a career. While “BOW BOW BOW” captures the playful energy that has become part of his signature.

#ZEDDY series PowerMoves, Inc. co-founder and executive producer Shawn Prez, sees the project as a natural progression for an entertainer whose talents have never been limited to one format.

“Zeddy has always been more than one thing,” Prez said. “He came onto the scene as a content creator, evolved into a respected rapper, and acting has always been part of the bigger vision. #ZEDDY allows audiences to see another side of him and experience the full range of who he is as an entertainer.”

Zeddy at Premiere (photo Daniel J Vasquez)

His accomplishments include touring with DaBaby, appearing during BET Awards Week, joining the cast of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out and hosting The Good Son on SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation.

He has also amassed a substantial digital audience, with millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram, alongside a growing presence on YouTube and Spotify.

The network partnership gives #ZEDDY an opportunity to reach beyond the audience that discovered him through viral content and radio play signaling growing industry interest in his ability to translate online popularity into broader entertainment opportunities.

Zeddy Will, cast and crew of #Zeddy (photo Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya)

With a new EP, a viral hit continuing to rack up engagement and a scripted series initially slated to be released just on YouTube and now backed by a network partnership, Zeddy is building a career that doesn’t require him to choose between being a rapper, comedian, actor or content creator.

Watch the official “BOW BOW BOW” music video: https://youtu.be/CxW46IKpjpA

And the tears at the red-carpet screening offered a reminder of what those achievements can mean beyond the headlines. As his mother embraced him, the celebratory moment captured the personal side of an industry often focused on numbers, streams and social media metrics. It was a tribute to hard work, family and the possibility of taking a dream further than anyone imagined.

Check out the whole convo in the video above and find out if he is boo’d up or single. Apologies for the bad audio.

Jazmyn Summers (instagram)

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photo/Video by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya You can catch Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

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