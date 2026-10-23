Michael Strahan, Flavor Flav Set for Clio Sports Honors

Pulitzer Prize winner Pablo Torre will host the Dec. 8 ceremony at The Edison Ballroom in New York City.

Flavor Flav at the Excelsior! A Celebration of Stan Lee at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX on January 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Michael Strahan, Flavor Flav and Kelley O’Hara will be celebrated at the 2026 Clio Sports Awards Show on Dec. 8 in New York City.

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Journalist and podcaster Pablo Torre will host the ceremony at The Edison Ballroom. More than 400 sports and brand marketers from around the world will attend. Torre’s investigative reporting has appeared on ESPN, MS Now and Sports Illustrated. His podcast, “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” earned the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting.

Per the news release, Strahan will accept the Honorary Clio Sports Award for his influence across sports, media and pop culture. The Pro Football Hall of Famer won a Super Bowl during his 15 seasons with the New York Giants. He later became a fixture on “Good Morning America” and “FOX NFL Sunday.” Off camera, Strahan has opened new storytelling avenues for athletes and creators through SMAC Entertainment and Religion of Sports.

Flavor Flav will receive the Clio Sports Impact Award for boosting visibility and investment in women’s sports. The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee has become a vocal supporter of female athletes. He backed Team USA’s women at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2026 Winter Olympics, supporting U.S. Water Polo, Bobsled and Skeleton.

Michael Strahan/Depositphotos

His support has included financial backing and sponsorships. He also launched SHE Weekend, which connects female Olympians and Paralympians with fans and potential sponsors.

O’Hara, a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, will receive the Clio Sports Impact Award presented by AT&T. The honor spotlights women athletes who reflect AT&T’s “She’s Connected” platform through their work in business, entrepreneurship and community.

As an athlete, media personality and producer, O’Hara has used her voice to lift up women and tackle the obstacles they face in professional sports.

Clio Sports executive director Maher Labban reflected on the year.

“As we celebrate another incredible year in sports, we’re reminded of what a unifier the love of the game can be. Whether that’s on a global stage as we saw with this summer’s World Cup, or on the streets of New York, where the Knicks took home a championship trophy, we saw the power that sports has to bring people together,” Labban said.

Founded in 2014, Clio Sports honors standout work in sports advertising and marketing. Gold, Silver, Bronze and Shortlist winners will be named in mid-November. The Grand Clio and the Of the Year honors for Agency, League, Team, Brand and Media Brand will be revealed at the December ceremony.

Industry leaders from the Kansas City Chiefs, Allstate, Paramount Media Lab and the NFLPA are among this year’s jury chairs. NASCAR is the presenting sponsor, and AT&T serves as the official sponsor.

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