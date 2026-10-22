Chrisean Rock Slammed After Using Son As Human Shield During Blueface Arrest | VIDEO

Blueface fired back in a video, saying he would never bring their son into a police standoff.

Chrisean Rock (fight scenes) – via X

*Chrisean Rock is under fire on social media after boasting that she carried her 3-year-old son toward police officers who had guns drawn on rapper Blueface.

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Viewers who caught her livestream explanation accused her of using Chrisean Jr. as a human shield, and many did not hold back.

“To use a baby as a human shield is some terrorist sh*t for real,” @kaylsb87 wrote on X.

Another user, @itskeyjohnson, questioned her logic. “So basically if blue gets hit she wants jr and herself to go out with him as a family.”

Rock sees it differently. Days after the arrest, she told her stream she saw the guns and went back for her son. She then walked him toward the officers. “I went and got the baby from the car seat and walked out in front of the f**king gun,” she said.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

She framed the move as an act of loyalty. “I’m sticking with you like a family,” Rock said, addressing Blueface. “Them ni**as had a gun in your face.”

She also defended Blueface for arguing with police. “Why the f**k do they have a gun on you?” she asked. “I’m not going to sit and wait and watch that sh*t happen.”

Rock argued that the officers had their weapons aimed at everyone in the group, not only Blueface. “We’re all in the same car,” she said. “The gun is pointed towards our truck.”

She summed up her actions with pride: “That’s some f**king G sh*t,” Rock said about using her baby as a shield to protect Blueface from gunfire.

The arrest went down Monday night, Oct. 19, in the parking lot of a Yard House restaurant in Santa Clarita, Baller Alert reports. Blueface, Rock, and their friends had dressed in costume for a night out when officers approached them with guns raised. The encounter streamed live.

TMZ reported that police were answering a call about a man pointing a gun at someone. NDTV described it as what appeared to be another swatting call. On camera, Blueface shouted at officers and asked why he should stay calm with a gun in his face. Police handcuffed him and told Rock he was under arrest for delaying and obstructing an investigation.

Chrisean Rock OPENS UP about how far she’ll go for Blueface, revealing she grabbed Chrisean Jr. and jumped in front of Blueface when police had him at gunpoint during his arrest 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/GG9Zxu6r0Z — Kick HQ (@KickStreamingHQ) October 21, 2026

Blueface was not impressed by Rock’s version of loyalty. In a video shared by CaughtClipn on X, he said he would never put their son in that position if the roles were reversed.

“I’m not a female. I would never do that. I would never see a female in the middle of a mothaf**king standoff and pick up my child and go in the middle of a standoff,” he said.

Instead, Blueface said he would tell officers to shoot her and keep his son out of harm’s way. He pointed out that she has lived 26 years, while “my son is three years old.”

“You really stand behind bitches like that? Like, yeah, she’s loyal. No, the Bitch is stupid. She’s not loyal. The bitch is dumb,” he said.

His rant drew mixed reactions, with one X user writing, “No matter how ignant this ni**a come off, there’s glimmers of intelligence every now and then lol.”

Blueface says what he WOULD have said if the ROLES were reversed and Chrisean being held at gunpoint by the cops 😳



“Man K*LL this b*tch” pic.twitter.com/P08BoRJnKS — ᶜᴸᴵᴾᴺ🌟 (@CaughtClipn) October 22, 2026

The standoff landed in the middle of a messy stretch for the on-and-off couple. Blueface proposed on Oct. 11 at Problem Lounge in Scottsdale, Arizona. Bottle service staff presented a “Will You Marry Me?” sign during his Kick stream.

About 10 days later, the engagement was over. On Kick, Blueface told viewers that Rock was clingy, controlling and constantly cut him off. He said he had “nothing bad to say” about her, but her “best just wasn’t good enough,” NDTV reports. At one point, he snapped at her directly: “[Expletive], shut the [expletive] up.”

Rock offered her own account on her stream. “It was over when we sat down,” she said. “But, I’m separating myself completely. We cool as friends.”

In a clip shared by TMZ, she accused him of being the needy one. “You don’t like going to the bathroom alone. You love me coming to the bathroom,” she said, adding that he even asks her to wipe his butt. “He likes to be babied.”

One X user laughed it off: “lol Chrisean so lost she don’t know that’s a power move by a man to insert dominance… yeah whip my ass lmaooooo.”

The pair have split and reunited several times over the years. Neither has said whether this breakup will stick.

Chrisean Rock went live to air out her grievances with her ex-fiancé Blueface, saying the rapper likes a "clingy" relationship… going as far as wanting his "butt wiped." pic.twitter.com/GCpfxOBjgT — TMZ (@TMZ) October 21, 2026

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