Chaka Khan to Receive Classic Soul Honor at 2026 Soul Train Awards

The ceremony returns to Chicago and will simulcast on CBS for the first time on Nov. 27.

Chaka Khan at the 2008 Sony/BMG Grammy after-party at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills on February 10, 2008. Credit: Lumeimages.com/Depositphotos

*Chaka Khan will be celebrated with the Classic Soul Honor at the 2026 “Soul Train Awards,” BET announced Thursday.

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The R&B legend, 73, is being recognized for her lasting impact on soul music, PEOPLE reports. BET President Louis Carr praised Khan as “the embodiment of soul music.”

“From her groundbreaking work with Rufus to a solo career that has produced some of the most iconic records in music history, she has continually expanded the possibilities of R&B and soul while inspiring generations of artists to find and own their voices,” Carr said in a statement. “Honoring Chaka is a celebration of the music and cultural legacy that Soul Train has always embodied.”

The honor adds to a string of recent milestones for Khan. She entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year.

Chaka Khan speaks onstage at Celebration 2023

(Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur for Getty)

She is also promoting new music. Her 13th studio album, “Chakzilla,” features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Sia and Lenny Kravitz. Khan told PEOPLE in May that the title traces back to her childhood love of Godzilla films.

“When we came up with [‘Chakzilla’] as a title, lots of things just ran through my head and made a lot of sense,” she said.

The album also marked a return to pop for the singer. “I just am hopeful that everyone really likes the music and loves where I’m coming from with singing pop again, which I love to do,” Khan said at the time.

This year’s ceremony brings the franchise home. The show will be staged in Chicago, where Don Cornelius launched “Soul Train” in 1971, EURweb previously reported.

“As a Chicago native, I’m proud to bring the ‘Soul Train Awards’ back to the city where it all originated,” Carr said.

Viewers can tune in on Friday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. CBS will simulcast the ceremony for the first time, along with BET HER, VH1, MTV2 and LOGO.

Producers promise a refreshed show that blends veteran artists with rising stars. Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy, said the network is “reimagining the celebration with a bold new format.”

Jesse Collins Entertainment returns to produce, with Spotify and Toyota on board as exclusive partners. BET has not yet named the performers or a host.

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