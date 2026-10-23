Janet Jackson’s Blonde Bob Has Fans Asking If It’s AI

The singer, who turned 60 in May, will celebrate four decades of hits with a filmed concert in Florida on Dec. 12.

Janet Jackson screenshot via Instagram @janetjackson

*Janet Jackson has fans doing double takes with her new blonde bob.

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The singer showed off the feathered cut in a selfie on X and Instagram on Tuesday. She debuted the style at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct. 16. The close-up photo, however, gave followers their first real look.

Her hairstylist, Ashanti Lation, shared a TikTok clip of Jackson playing with her new layers. “[To] me, what makes it nice are the pieces. It needs to have those pieces,” the singer said in the video.

The photo looked so flawless that some fans questioned whether it was real, The Root reports.

“Is it AI, auntie?” one person asked on X.

Another fan shut that idea down. “You’re too damn pretty, and no AI pics are needed. Ever,” the user wrote.

On TikTok, one viewer confirmed, “Okay, so this is actually Janet and not AI,” while another asked, “Omg, she getting younger or what’s going on?”

Most of the reaction was pure praise, and a few famous faces joined in on Instagram.

“This is simply unreasonable,” Keke Palmer wrote.

Yvette Nicole Brown added, “Can you just give [us] a minute to catch our breath?! Sheesh!”

Some fans compared the look to Tina Turner and to Jackson’s own classic videos. “I thought I was looking at a resurrected Tina Turner for a split second,” one commented. Another said it was “Giving me scream video vibes.”

The glow-up comes during a milestone year. Jackson turned 60 on May 16 and celebrated with a private party in California, EURweb reported. She also paid tribute to her late brother, Michael Jackson, with a childhood photo on Instagram.

“If Michael were alive, he’d probably be the first person to wish me a happy birthday today,” she wrote. She added, “I miss him so much. Keep resting peacefully, brother.”

Next up is “Control 40 (Four Decades of Hits),” a one-night concert on Dec. 12 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The show will span her career, including songs from “Control” and “Rhythm Nation 1814.”

The performance will also be filmed for a theatrical release. Tickets are on sale now, and Jackson previewed the event in a video on X.

Can't wait to see you! 😘

Details in bio. pic.twitter.com/KYNYTRasqN — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) September 4, 2026

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