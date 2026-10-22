Keith Lee Takes His Family to Walt Disney World and Reviews EPCOT Food & Wine Festival

The food influencer thanked Disney on Instagram after riding Tiana's Bayou Adventure and Dumbo with his family.

Keith Lee Takes His Family to Walt Disney World

*Food influencer Keith Lee recently brought his family to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where they visited all four theme parks. He also posted his review of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival on TikTok.

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Lee celebrated the getaway in an Instagram post filled with family photos. “No other place I’d rather be,” he wrote, before thanking Walt Disney World and Disney Parks. He closed the post with, “God Is Amazing.”

Magic Kingdom Park delivered several highlights. The family posed in front of Cinderella Castle as Lee held a Mickey Bar. Lee, his wife, and their daughter also rode Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and he climbed aboard Dumbo the Flying Elephant with his kids. The vacation also included popular park eats, entertainment and visits with Disney characters.

Lee’s festival review arrives during a milestone year for the event. The festival celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026 and runs through Nov. 21. Its Global Marketplaces offer food and drinks inspired by cuisines around the world.

Keith Lee Takes His Family to Walt Disney World

To mark the occasion, Disney brought back or reworked 30 dishes from past festivals. Each one carries a special icon in the official Foodie Guide.

Returning favorites include the Pumpkin-Mascarpone Ravioli at Forest & Field and the Grilled Bushberry-spiced Shrimp Skewer from Australia. Newcomers include Basil Pesto Chicken Dumplings at Gyozas of the Galaxy and a Smoked Brisket and Cheddar Melt from Hops & Barley.

Cheese lovers have plenty to explore. Emile’s Fromage Montage is back, giving guests a Festival Passport to stamp as they buy five cheese items from the marketplaces. A completed passport earns a festival treat at Shimmering Sips.

CommuniCore Hall also hosts the “Cheers to Cheese!” exhibit through Nov. 8. Guests can learn about the history of cheese, then order a Cannoli Milk Shake, a cheese flight or a creative mac and cheese. Dairy Does More hosts those offerings at The Wedge.

Watch Keith Lee’s review below.

For a look at this year’s menus and prices, check out the Disney Parks Blog Foodie Guide.

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