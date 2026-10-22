Apple TV Sets Premiere for Fleetwood Mac Documentary ‘The Chain’

Directed by Frank Marshall, the film traces the band's story from 1974 to today with new interviews and unseen footage.

Fleetwood Mac via Apple TV

*Fleetwood Mac is opening up about its storied history in “Fleetwood Mac: The Chain,” a fully authorized documentary from Apple Original Films. The film premieres globally on Apple TV on Friday, Jan. 29, 2027.

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Frank Marshall, a five-time Academy Award nominee, directs the project. It marks the first time the band has shared its story firsthand. Per the news release, the documentary features Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

The release arrives as “Rumours,” the band’s Grammy-winning album, turns 50. The film takes its title from “The Chain,” the only song on that record credited to all five members. Its lyrics serve as a running theme for the bond that held the group together through years of turmoil.

Closeup of isolated vinyl record album cover Rumours from Fleetwood Mac, 1977 — Photo by mobilinchen/Depositphotos

The story begins with the five musicians’ first meeting in 1974 and follows them to the present day. Never-before-seen footage and new interviews cover their record-breaking albums and tours, along with the personal struggles behind the music.

The film also breaks down what each member brought to a band that has sold more than 220 million records worldwide. Above all, it asks what kept Fleetwood Mac together when pressure from inside and outside the band threatened to tear it apart.

The Kennedy/Marshall Company and White Horse Pictures produce the documentary. Marshall produces alongside White Horse’s Nigel Sinclair, Nicholas Ferrall and Jeanne Elfant Festa, plus Kennedy/Marshall’s Aly Parker. Cassidy Hartmann and Tony Rosenthal serve as executive producers. Diamond Docs’ Mark Monroe wrote the film and also executive produces.

“The Chain” joins Apple’s documentary slate, which includes “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” a four-time Emmy winner, and “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.” Other titles include “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” and the Oscar-nominated “Come See Me in the Good Light.”

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