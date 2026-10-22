Proud ‘Side Chick’ Defends Affair — Until the Wife Question Changes Everything

A woman claims she's getting the best of a married man, but one admission on "Tonight's Conversation" sends the debate into overdrive.

His wife can’t stop me – screenshot

*A woman proudly defending her relationship with a married man got more than she bargained for during a heated episode of “Tonight’s Conversation.”

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The audience member questioned why women labeled “side chicks” receive so much criticism, insisting her situation was different.

She claimed the married man “moves mountains” for her and treats her just as well as his wife.

But when panelist Kittie pressed her about whether the wife approved, things took a dramatic turn.

Let’s just say the woman’s confidence wasn’t exactly winning over the room.

Side Chick on Tonight’s Conversation – screenshot

Proud Side Chick Says She’s Getting the Best of Him

The woman explained that she and the married man share more than 20 years of history. She said she’d been both his primary girlfriend and his side chick at different points.

When Kittie discussed women settling for scraps in relationships, the audience member insisted she wasn’t settling for anything.

“I don’t see any difference that what he does for her, what he does for me,” she declared.

Apparently, she considered herself on equal footing with the wife. But there’s a difference between receiving equal attention and having an equal say in a marriage.

Then Came the Wife Question

The conversation took a sharp turn when the woman revealed that the wife knew about her.

She said they’d met and talked, prompting Kittie to suggest the arrangement might be acceptable if everyone had agreed to an open marriage.

Then came the question that changed everything.

Was the wife actually okay with it?

“No, she’s not okay with it. But what can she do about it?” the woman responded.

Well, there went the open-marriage defense.

Kittie immediately challenged her, accusing her of knowingly participating in a relationship that hurt another woman.

The audience member insisted she wasn’t a homewrecker.

Kitty from Tonight’s Conversation panel – screenshot

Kittie Delivers a Reality Check

The exchange grew more intense when Kittie asked whether the woman believed in God.

After receiving a yes, Kittie challenged her understanding of faith and accountability.

“There’s a difference in believing in God and fearing God,” Kittie told her.

The panelist argued that knowingly causing another woman pain was inconsistent with the religious values the audience member professed.

She also encouraged women to recognize their worth rather than accept secondary roles in relationships.

But let’s not forget the missing participant in this drama: the husband.

He’s the one who made the marriage vows. Whatever responsibility the other woman bears, he doesn’t get a free pass.

Viewers Have Plenty to Say

The October 11 video had attracted more than 848,000 views and thousands of comments in the supplied YouTube snapshot.

Many commenters criticized the woman’s attitude toward the wife.

One viewer delivered a particularly sharp observation: “Yet… he won’t move the divorce along for her!”

Others questioned whether the woman was truly receiving the best of a man who remained married to someone else.

Of course, neither the wife nor the husband appeared in the exchange to offer their perspective.

Still, the woman’s own admission made one point unmistakable: The wife knew about the affair, but she hadn’t agreed to it.

And that leaves one question hanging.

If this man moves mountains for his side chick, why hasn’t he moved himself out of his marriage?

Watch the exchange on Tonight’s Conversation.

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