Iyanla Vanzant Says Tamar Braxton is ‘Not Well’ – Denies Sex-Shaming Claim | WATCH

In a preview of "The Jason Lee Show," Vanzant revisits her dispute with Braxton, who previously described their televised family counseling experience as a nightmare.

Iyanla Vanzant – screenshot

*Iyanla Vanzant is revisiting her long-running dispute with Tamar Braxton, denying that she sexually shamed the singer during a controversial appearance on “Braxton Family Values.”

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In a preview of “The Jason Lee Show” shared by BET, the television personality also questioned Braxton’s well-being and suggested she would ultimately answer to God for her accusations.

The exchange began when host Jason Lee brought up Braxton’s previous claim that Vanzant had sexually shamed her during the family’s televised counseling experience. Vanzant rejected the accusation and insisted she had been invited to help the Braxton family.

“I mean, that is absolutely not true,” Vanzant said. “You know, I love her and she’s not well.”

Her comments reopen a painful disagreement that Braxton publicly discussed years earlier.

Iyanla Vanzant Responds to Tamar Braxton’s Accusation

Vanzant told Lee she wanted to clarify the circumstances surrounding her appearance on the family’s reality series.

“I want this to be very clear. I went on their show. They did not come on mine. They invited me onto their show, the Braxons,” she said.

When Lee asked how someone invited to help a family could become the villain in the situation, Vanzant pointed to what she described as Braxton’s emotional state.

“When someone is not well. And when I say not well, I mean imbalanced, out of alignment, out of touch,” Vanzant said.

Those statements represent Vanzant’s personal characterization of Braxton, not an established medical assessment.

Vanzant also maintained that she would not accept being accused of conduct she says never occurred.

Vanzant Says Braxton Will Answer to God

The conversation took a spiritual turn when Vanzant explained how she handles criticism.

“Everything that I do, Jason, everything, and I mean this, I do it in service to God,” she said.

Vanzant went on to say Braxton would not have to answer to her personally. Instead, she suggested the singer would eventually face a higher authority and reflect on what Vanzant considers a false accusation.

“Tamar is never going to have to answer to me,” Vanzant said.

She also told Lee that she does not take the disagreement personally, framing it as a matter of spiritual accountability.

What Tamar Braxton Previously Said About Iyanla

Braxton offered a sharply different account during a 2020 appearance on “Tamron Hall.”

Discussing the family’s experience with Vanzant, Braxton alleged that deeply personal information about childhood sexual abuse was disclosed during the television production.

Braxton said she had initially welcomed the opportunity for her family to receive help. But she described feeling betrayed by what happened.

“We went for help. Me and my family. We went for counseling,” Braxton explained.

She said the family’s reality series had contributed to divisions among her sisters and made communication increasingly difficult.

“That help turned into a nightmare for me,” Braxton said.

Her remarks described the emotional impact she attributed to the experience. Vanzant, however, now disputes Braxton’s characterization of her conduct.

A Family Counseling Dispute Returns to the Spotlight

The disagreement dates back to Vanzant’s appearance on “Braxton Family Values,” when efforts to address family tensions became a source of further controversy.

Years later, the two women continue to describe that experience differently. Braxton has spoken about feeling exposed and betrayed, while Vanzant insists she was invited to help and denies sexually shaming the singer.

BET is promoting Vanzant’s comments ahead of the full episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” scheduled to premiere Thursday, October 22, at 2 p.m. Eastern on BET’s YouTube channel.

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