Local Families Benefit from Free, Nutritious Meals Through LAEP’s Early Head Start Program

Los Angeles Education Partnership offers free child-development and family-support services for qualifying families with infants, toddlers and expectant parents.

Children enjoy nutritious snacks with early childhood educators

*Families in Hawthorne, California, with infants and toddlers may qualify for free early childhood services, family support and nutritious meals through the Los Angeles Education Partnership (LAEP).

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The nonprofit organization is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) through its Early Head Start program.

The initiative supports low-income families with children younger than 3, as well as expectant parents, by providing comprehensive child-development and family-support services.

Participating families also receive access to nutritious meals and snacks as part of the program’s focus on health, nutrition and early childhood development.

Services are offered Monday through Friday at LAEP’s Kornblum Early Head Start location in Hawthorne.

Baby explores colorful toys in early learning environment

Free Early Head Start Services for Families

LAEP, which describes itself as Los Angeles’ first nonprofit focused on education equity, has worked with local communities for more than four decades.

Its Early Head Start program helps families support children’s development during their earliest years while connecting parents with essential resources.

“The Los Angeles Education Partnership is honored to collaborate with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on this important initiative,” said Dr. Dawn A. Kurtz, LAEP’s CEO.

“For over four decades, LAEP has been transforming education for the community, with the community, from diapers to diplomas℠. This partnership allows us to further extend our reach and ensure that our families have access to essential resources.”

Danielle Watson, LAEP’s director of Early Childhood & Family Engagement, emphasized the importance of combining nutrition with early childhood services.

“Our communities deserve access to nutritious meals and snacks as part of our comprehensive services,” Watson said.

Smiling young girl enjoys a snack at preschool

Families interested in learning more about the free Early Head Start services can contact LAEP directly.

Program location: Los Angeles Education Partnership Kornblum Early Head Start, Hawthorne Unified School District Campus, 13928 Kornblum Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250.

Program hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Who the program serves: Low-income families with infants and toddlers under age 3, along with expectant parents.

Services: Free child-development and family-support services, including access to nutritious meals and snacks through the USDA-supported food program.

Contact: Danielle Watson, Director of Early Childhood & Family Engagement, at (213) 622-5237.

Families are encouraged to call for additional information about available services and participation requirements.

LAEP states that its USDA-supported program operates in accordance with federal civil rights and nondiscrimination requirements.

Smiling caregiver holds happy toddler at early learning center

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