Monday, August 29, 2022
Taye Diggs Gushes About His Lady Love Apryl Jones | Video

By Ny MaGee
Taye and Apryl
Credit: Instagram

*Actor Taye Diggs shared a video on Friday (Aug. 26) in which he gushed about his relationship with reality TV star Apryl Jones

“There are um, you know, as an adult, there are times in life where you can’t believe what you are blessed with,” the 51-year-old said in the clip shared on Instagram, AceShowbiz reports. 

“I feel really lucky to have the career I have, coming from nothing and then getting to be where I am.”

“And then, the fact that this woman is in love with me. Like, I don’t [understand], I can’t, there-that’s how I know, praise you Lord Jesus or Buddha or Universe, ’cause somehow she’s next to me,” the actor continued, as he showed his partner to the camera. “She’s with me. Oh, my lord.”

READ MORE: Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs Are the Internet’s Favorite New Couple [PICS/VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta)

When Apryl appeared on screen and sat next to her man, Taye said, “So, for all you people out there who don’t think there’s God or no higher being or no higher force, y’all I know there is ’cause someone’s lookin’ out after me, boy!”

Apryl, 35, and Taye, 51, have been linked romantically since December 2021. The actor was previously married to actress Idina Menzel with whom he shares son Walker Nathaniel Diggs. Meanwhile, Jones shares a couple of kids with singer Omarion and she was previously romantically linked to Dr. Dre.

Apryl and Taye often post photos and funny videos of them together on their social media. 

The couple initially sparked dating rumors when the pair were spotted attending a holiday party together in Hollywood late 2021.

WATCH:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

