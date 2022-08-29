Police Detective Kelly Goodlett Admits Conspiracy: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*There are people in the world who still believe everything a cop does is justified and everything a cop says is true, especially before there were cop cams and citizens with cell phone cameras to show what really happens to mostly Black and Brown people when some bully, liar, killer cops think nobody’s watching.

Now that some of them are required to have cop cams rolling and anybody with a smartphone can record what’s happening in public some law enforcement officers (LEOs) are taking their deceit to another level.

The latest revelation that Kelly Goodlett, a Louisville, Kentucky police detective, has pleaded guilty to falsifying information to get the search warrant to enter Breonna Taylor’s residence in March 2020 AND pleaded guilty to conspiracy is HUGE! It’s not surprising that she lied – those of us who know the story already came to that conclusion. What’s surprising is she admitted she lied.

Why has it taken two years for indictments against Goodlett and three other former Louisville Metropolitan police officers to come to fruition?

Should an investigation into Kentucky Attorney General Dan Cameron be next? Click the video above for more details.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.